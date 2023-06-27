Top 10 Nigerian Meals Great for Weight Loss

The top 10 Nigerian meals great for losing weight

Whether you are a fitness guru or you are just starting out on your fitness journey, getting the dietary basics right is important for keeping fit.

According to Rachel Attard, a renowned fitness trainer, every lady falls majorly under either of the three body types. These body types are not just about what you look like but your ability to gain/lose weight and muscle as well. They include; ectomorph, mesomorph, and endomorph body types. Ectomorphs are usually naturally slim and find it hard to gain muscles. Mesomorphs can be quite athletic and respond quickly to exercise, which means they build muscle easily. They can lose weight very fast, but can also gain weight quickly too. Usually, they are of average size.

The last category is the endomorph body type. Endomorphs naturally have a strong build and larger frame. They can build muscle very quickly and it’s slightly harder for them to lose weight.

For ectomorphs, Rachel Attard recommended ‘an ideal macronutrient ratio of 40-50 percent carbohydrates, 30-35 percent protein, and 20-25 percent fat.’

For mesomorphs, she recommended they eat balanced macros filled with 30-35 percent carbs, 35-40 percent protein, and 30 percent fat. She added that mesomorphs should watch their calorie intake as they could easily gain weight from consuming too much sugar.

For endomorphs, she recommended that they follow a low-carb diet, as their bodies are not very good at processing carbohydrates. She highlighted that most of an endomorph’s carbs should come from fruit and veggies, and minimize the starches such as pasta, bread, and rice. Their fat and protein intake should be high. Think lean meats, oily fish, nuts, seeds, and avocado.

Below are the top 10 Nigerian meals fit for every lady’s diet requirements.

1. Grilled or Baked Fish (“Point and Kill”)

Grilled Fish is an amazing choice in your weight loss journey because of the host of benefits it offers. Usually made with catfish or tilapia fish, grilled fish is normally lower in calories compared to other proteins such as chicken or red meat. It contains Omega-3 fat, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are essential for your body allowing excess oil to drip away.

2. Fish Pepper Soup

Just like its cousin, grilled fish, fish pepper soup is an even better option as it makes use of less oil. This soup is generally lower in calories compared to other soups and it also helps to ease your digestive system. The soup often includes various herbs, spices, and vegetables, which provide essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and promotes satiety as well.





3. Vegetable Soup (Efo Riro)

Made up majorly of vegetables, Efo Riro is a great option for your overall health and fitness. The fiber content of Efo Riro, especially from spinach and other vegetables, promotes feelings of fullness and reduces overeating. Another great feature of this meal is its versatility and flexibility. It can be spiced and assorted with any ingredient of your choice, giving you the advantage of substituting high calorie ingredients with lower calory options.

4. Grilled Chicken or Turkey

Grilled Chicken is a lean source of protein that helps promote satiety and aids in muscle maintenance during your weight loss process. Also, grilling the chicken helps reduce its fat content considerably while still maintaining its great taste. Protein has a high thermic effect, requiring more energy to digest, and in return boosting your metabolism. It is a healthier option compared to red meat.

5. Vegetable Stir-Fry

Vegetable stir-fry is an excellent option for weight loss for a number of reasons. Incorporating a variety of vegetables like broccoli, bell peppers, carrots, and mushrooms, makes for a great increase in the nutrient density of your meal without significantly adding calories. In addition, stir-frying vegetables quickly at high heat helps retain their natural flavors, textures, and nutrients. This cooking method also requires minimal added fats, making it a healthier choice compared to deep-frying or heavy sauces.

6. Okra Soup or Ogbono Soup

Both okra and Ogbono can be beneficial for weight loss due to specific reasons. Okra is a low-calorie vegetable that is high in fiber, which aids in digestion, promotes satiety, and regulates blood sugar levels. Its slimy texture gives the soup a unique thickness without significantly increasing the calorie content. On the other hand, Ogbono is rich in fiber and healthy fats. The high fiber content contributes to satiety and better digestion, while the healthy fats curb cravings.

7. Garden Egg Sauce

Garden egg (also known as eggplant or aubergine) is a low-calorie vegetable that is rich in fiber. incorporating it into a sauce allows you to enjoy a flavorful and satisfying dish without consuming excessive calories. When you pair garden egg sauce with lean proteins like grilled chicken or fish and whole grains it creates a nourishing meal that supports weight loss efforts.

8. Moi Moi Elewe (Bean Pudding in Leaves)

Moi Moi Elewe is a Nigerian steamed bean pudding made majorly of beans. It is typically steamed rather than fried, reducing the amount of added fats or oils in the dish. The meal can be customized with various vegetables and spices, which adds flavor and nutrients without significantly increasing the calorie count.

9. Unripe Plantain

Unlike ripe plantains, unripe plantains have a lower sugar content and a higher resistant starch content, which takes longer to digest and keeps you feeling full for a long while. It is a good source of dietary fiber and is rich in vitamins and minerals, providing essential nutrients while being low in calories.

Unripe plantains can be prepared in various ways, such as boiling, grilling, or baking, without the need for excessive oils or fats.

10. Ofada Rice

Ofada rice is unpolished and has a higher fiber content compared to white rice. Its high fiber content aids digestion, promotes satiety, and helps regulate blood sugar levels. It has a lower glycemic index which can help control cravings and prevent overeating.

It can be paired with various healthy sauces such as vegetable stir-fry, vegetable soup, or tomato and carrot sauce.

Note that as important as these meals are for weight loss, their effectiveness is largely dependent on the portion consumed.

