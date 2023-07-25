The top 10 Nigerian comfort foods are a selection of dishes that evoke a sense of nostalgia, warmth, and contentment for Nigerians generally.

These foods are often associated with home-cooked meals, family gatherings, and traditional celebrations. They are deeply rooted in Nigerian culture and lifestyle.

Here are some of the most popular Nigerian comfort foods.

1. Soaked Garri

This legendary Nigerian Cereal and appetizer is loved by almost all Nigerians due to its affordability and unique feel in the mouth. It is also popular because it requires minimal effort to prepare. All that’s needed is to pour cool-cold water over the garri and let it sit for a few minutes to rehydrate. This makes it a go-to option, for busy days or when there’s limited access to cooking ingredients. It is eaten by the poor, the middle-class as well as the rich.

Its major ingredient, cassava makes it high in starch. However, it is eaten with many condiments such as sugar, groundnuts, kuli-kuli, coconut, cashew nuts, and milk. Because of its high starchy content, it helps create the feeling of satiety. For many Nigerians, soaked garri is a nostalgic reminder of their childhood and upbringing.

2. Jollof rice Jollof rice is a popular one-pot rice dish typically made with rice, tomatoes, peppers, onions, spices, and any choice of protein. It is a national dish of Nigeria and is often served with a side of salad, moi moi, plantains, or vegetables.

Though not generally prepared on a frequent basis by the poor and middle-class, it is often reserved for special occasions like Thanksgiving, weddings, Sallah, Christmas celebrations, birthday parties, formal events, and special get-togethers.

3. Concoction Rice

Unlike its fancy cousin, Jollof rice, concoction rice is popular amongst the low-middle income population in Nigeria. It is the variation of rice meal often cooked in villages. It is often cooked straightaway by adding rice, and red oil, with local spices like locust beans, dry fish, crayfish, and bitter leaves. It is a rich meal highly loved by many Nigerians.

4. Eba and Okra Soup

Aside from its rich taste and aroma, and cultural significance, what makes Eba and Okra really popular among Nigerian folks is that it is affordable and rich in nutrients (particularly Okra soup). Eba as a good source of carbohydrates, provides energy and a feeling of satiety. Okra soup, however, is packed with essential nutrients such as vitamins (C, K, and B-complex vitamins), minerals (calcium, magnesium, and potassium), and dietary fiber.

Eba is often made by pouring your desired amount of garri into boiling water in a bowl while continuously stirring with a wooden spatula. The hot water activates the starch in the garri, resulting in a smooth, stiff, and stretchy dough. It is then shaped into a smooth ball or mound on a serving plate. One can use white or yellow garri to make eba.

Although there are many ways to make Okra soup, it is popularly made by boiling fish or meats until tender and then adding palm oil, pepper, onions, and ground crayfish for flavor. Chopped okra is then added to the pot, releasing its mucilage to thicken the soup. The dish is seasoned with salt and local spices, simmering to blend all the flavors.

5. Porridge Beans

Porridge beans is a popular hearty meal popularly embraced by many Nigerians.

Porridge beans’ easy preparation adds to its popularity in Nigerian homes. black-eyed beans are cooked until soft and mashed. Then pepper, onions, crayfish, and red oil are added. Tubers such as yam and potatoes as well as vegetables can also be added. When left to simmer, the beans form a thick, porridge-like consistency. It is often assorted with other side meals like soaked garri, fried protein, fried plantain, and bread.

Porridge beans is packed with protein, dietary fiber, and essential nutrients, which offer both nourishment and warmth.

6. Moi Moi

Moi Moi is another popular Nigerian comfort food that is widely enjoyed across the country. It is a steamed bean pudding made from blended black-eyed peas, onions, peppers, and other seasonings. It is rich in protein and fiber.

To prepare Moi Moi, the ingredients are ground into a smooth batter, similar to Akara, but instead of frying, the mixture is poured into tins, leather bags or wrapped in leaves and then steamed until it sets into a firm, moist, and savory pudding-like texture. It is either eaten as a standalone dish or served as a side with rice, spaghetti, ekpo, fried plantains, or other main meals.

Moi Moi is often served at special occasions, family gatherings, and as a part of everyday meals in Nigeria.

7. Akara

Akara is one of the most loved Nigerian comfort food because of its delicious taste and versatility. It is also highly proteinous, making it one of the best choices for breakfast.

It is made from black-eyed peas, which are soaked, peeled, and ground into a smooth batter with onions, peppers, and spices added for flavor. The batter is then deep-fried in hot oil, turning into golden-brown fritters that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Akara is often served with pap (a fermented corn porridge). Its popularity stems from its affordability, accessibility, and satisfying taste, making it a beloved comfort food across Nigeria.

8. Pepper Soup

Pepper soup is a grossly spicy Nigerian dish that is cherished for its aromatic taste. It is typically made with a variety of proteins, such as catfish, chicken, fish, and goat meat, cooked in a broth seasoned with a blend of spices and a generous measure of hot peppers. The key ingredients that give pepper soup its distinct taste include Uziza leaves, scent leaves (nchanwu or effirin), and other local spices. To prepare pepper soup, the meat is first boiled until tender, and then the spices and peppers are added to the broth. The combination of spices, herbs, and peppers infuses the soup with a fiery flavor that gives warmth, making it particularly popular during colder weather or as a soothing remedy for colds and flu. It is also given to mothers who recently put-to-bed as it washes excess blood off their system. Pepper soup is enjoyed as a standalone meal, often accompanied by a chilled drink to offset the heat. It can be served with side dishes like boiled yams, plantains, or rice. The holds cultural significance as a symbol of hospitality and togetherness, often shared among family and friends during gatherings and special occasions.

9. Suya

Suya is a popular street food in Nigeria. It is a type of spicy grilled meat skewer made with various types of meat, such as beef, chicken, or goat. The key to suya’s distinctive taste lies in its unique spice blend, known as “Yaji,” which includes ground peanuts (groundnuts), cayenne pepper, ginger, garlic, onion powder, and other aromatic spices.

To prepare suya, the meat is thinly sliced and marinated in the Yaji spice blend, leaving the meat with a rich, smoky, and spicy flavor. The seasoned meat is then threaded onto skewers and grilled over an open flame, barbecue, or hot griddle until it is cooked to perfection, tender, and slightly charred.

Suya is normally served with sliced onions, tomatoes, cabbages, or mosa on the side, along with a sprinkling of extra Yaji spice for added heat if. It is popularly sold by suya vendors in bustling markets and busy streets, where people can enjoy the mouthwatering treat either as a quick snack or a satisfying meal. Suya has become not only a beloved Nigerian dish but also gained popularity in other parts of West Africa and beyond, thanks to its unique blend of flavors.

10. Pounded Yam and Egusi Soup

Pounded yam and Egusi soup are two classic Nigerian dishes often enjoyed together.

Pounded yam is a starchy side dish made from yam tubers. The yam is boiled until soft and then pounded in a mortar and pestle until it becomes smooth and stretchy. The pounding process requires effort and expertise.

Egusi soup, however, is a thick and hearty soup made from ground melon seeds (egusi seeds). The seeds are ground into a paste, which is then cooked with a combination of vegetables, palm oil, and various meats or fish to create a flavorful soup. Egusi soup often includes leafy vegetables such as spinach, bitter leaf, or ugu (pumpkin leaves), to add nutritional value to the dish.

The dish is commonly served during special occasions, family gatherings, and festive celebrations in Nigeria. It is one of the most reputable Nigerian meals that represents the richness of Nigerian cuisine and traditions.

These are only a few picks from the most popular Nigerian comfort foods. Others like boiled or roasted yam, boli Okpa, barbecued fish, ewa goyin, Afam soup, and snacks like puff puff, and chin-chin are top choices for most Nigerians.