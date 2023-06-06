Top 10 Highest-Grossing Nigerian Movies Of All Time

The Nigerian movie industry is one that has seen progress over the last 50 years, below are the top ten highest grossing Nigerian films.

10 Ayo MAKUN, Christmas in Miami (2021)

Released on December 24, 2021, Christmas in Miami is the fourth installment of the AKPOS Nollywood film series. The movie was directed by Robert Peters and produced by renowned comedian, Ayo Makun. It tells the story of a U.S. real estate mogul, who built a $1.9 billion portfolio of properties from scratch and has created something exceptional for the world called the “The Olympics of Christmas or Father Christmas.” The film was a box-office success hitting ₦265,583,000 on its release.

The film casts includes Ayo Makun, Osita Iheme, Richard Mofe-Damijo , IK Ogbonna , Kent Morita, John Amos, Nadya Marie, Barry Piacente, and Catherine Olsen.

Watch official trailer, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9N4Jel3-xqU

9 Toyin ABRAHAM, Ijakumo (2022)

Ijakumo was released in theaters on 23 December 2022 and made an impressive amount of ₦278,496,384 in the box office.

Ijakumo (The Born Again Stripper) tells the story of Asabi the daughter of a powerful spiritualist who is hell-bent on destroying the life of her ex-lover. A suspense thriller, the film shows the subtle power of betrayal, hypocrisy and vengeance.

The film stars Toyin Abraham, Kunle Remi, Lolade Okusanya, Bimbo Akintola, Olumide Oworu, Lilian Afegbai among others.

Watch official trailer of Ijakumo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0-uANuybvo

8 Jadesola OSIBERU, Sugar Rush (2019)

Theatrically released on 25 December, 2019, Sugar Rush, despite mixed reviews, became a box office success, hitting ₦287,053,27.

An action-filled crime comedy, the movie was written by Jadesola Osiberu and Bunmi Ajakaiye. The movie was directed by Kayode Kasum and tells the story of three sisters played by Adesua Etomi, Bisola Aiyeola and Bimbo Ademoye – who discovered $800,000, squandering some part of money; the financial crimes commission and the supposed owners of the money eventually come for them. With their life on the line, they team up with unlikely allies to set things right as time runs out.

Watch official trailer of Sugar Rush https://www.imdb.com/video/vi3466640921/?playlistId=tt11430264&ref_=tt_ov_vi

7 Femi ADEBAYO, King of Thieves (2022)

King of Thieves (Agẹṣinkólé) is a Nigerian thriller film, produced by Femi Adebayo and directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani. The movie follows the leadership of Agesinkole (Femi Adebayo), described as “Ogundabede, the King of Thieves,” as they rob, kill and enslave the people of Ajeromi. The movie hit the cinema on 8th April, 2022 and grossed ₦320,805,150.

It stars Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Toyin Abraham, Broda Shaggi, Adebowale “Debo” Adedayo aka Mr Macaroni, Lateef Adedimeji, and Ibrahim Chatta.

Watch official trailer of King of Thieves, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCBQUzZmGXQ

6 Jadesola OSIBERU, Brotherhood (2022)

Produced by Jadesola Osiberu and directed by Loukman Ali; Brotherhood is an entertaining crime thriller which follows the lives of two brothers (played by Tobi Bakre and Falz) in the streets of Lagos who fall on opposite sides of the law.

The film was released on 23rd September 2022 and made an impressive ₦328,881,120 on the box office.

Watch official trailer of Brotherhood https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42HhowRmTSE

5 Mosunmola and Temidayo ABUDU, Chief Daddy (2018)

Chief Daddy is a Nigerian comedy drama film directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, written by Bode Asiyanbi and produced by Mosunmola Abudu and Temidayo Abudu, which was released in December 2018.

It follows a billionaire industrialist, Chief Beecroft, who serves as a benefactor to a large extended family of relatives, household staff and mistresses. He dies suddenly and his will creates a saga amongst his extended families. It became a box office success hitting ₦387,540,749.

The film starred popular Nollywood actors such as Funke Akindele Bello, Kate Henshaw, Nkem Owoh, Joke Silva, Patience Ozokwor, Richard Mofe Damijo, Bisola Aiyeola, Zainab Balogun, Sola Sobowale, Beverly Naya and Racheal Oniga.

Watch official trailer of Chief Daddy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzO2BjNna90

4 The Wedding Party 2 (2017)

After the success of The Wedding Party, filming for The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai resumed with Niyi Akinmolayan being the director. The film did not surpass nor reach the figure of the first film but made an impressive ₦433,197,377 just behind it.

Actors Sola Sobowale, Banky Wellington, Adesua Etomi, Enyinna Nwigwe, Richard Mofe Damijo, Iretiola Doyle, Somkele Iyamah, Alibaba Akporobome, Daniella Down while Patience Ozokwor was cast in second sequel.

Watch official trailer of The Wedding Party 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MU6pkGpUOiQ

3 The Wedding Party (2016)

The Wedding Party is a Nigerian romcom directed by Kemi Adetiba and co-produced by Don Omope, Zulu Oyibo, Ijeoma Agukoronye. Highly entertaining, it follows the story of a lavish wedding which turns chaotic.

It premiered on 8th September, 2016 at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada, on 26th November 2016 at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos and was released worldwide on 16th December 2016. It became the highest grossing Nigerian film with ₦452,288,605; a record held for four years until it was broken by Omo Ghetto: The Saga in 2021.

The film stars Adesua Etomi, Banky Wellington, Richard Mofe Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Iretiola Doyle, Alibaba Akporobome, Zainab Balogun, Beverly Naya, Somkele Iyamah, Jumoke George, Enyinna Nwigwe, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Daniella Down, and Stephen Damien.

Watch official trailer of The Wedding Party https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbnXd-zCD6I

2 Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz, Omo Ghetto: The Saga (2021)

Omo Ghetto 2 is a Nigerian gangster comedy film co-directed by Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz.

This was the second film in the Omo Ghetto franchise and it was also the sequel to the 2010 trilogy film Omo Ghetto. The film had its theatrical release coinciding with Christmas on 25 December 2020 and was opened to extremely positive reviews from critics. The film became a box office success and surpassed Fate of Alakada as the highest grossing Nigerian film for the year 2020. As of 26 January 2021, when the film grossed ₦468 million at the box office it surpassed the record of 2016 film The Wedding Party to become the highest ever grossing film in the Nigerian film industry.

The film stars Funke Akindele, Chioma Akpota, Nancy Isime, Eniola Badmus, Bimbo Thomas, Deyemi Okanlawon and Mercy Aigbe in the lead roles.

Watch official trailer of Omo Ghetto 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5PDxj-ZRrg

1 Funke AKINDELE, Battle on Buka Street (2022)

Omo Ghetto 2 is a Nigerian comedy drama film directed by Funke Akindele and Tobi Makinde. Battle on Buka Street follows the lives of two female rivalries (Funke Akindele and Mercy Johnson), who find themselves at odds once again when they start food businesses on the same street.

It became the second highest grossing Nigerian film of the year 2022 just behind Brotherhood grossing about ₦200,087,222 at the box office and surpassing Avatar: The Way of Water as the highest grossing film in Nigeria during the Christmas weekend at almost ₦50 million at the box office. The film also grossed ₦26 million at the box office on 25 December 2022 which coincided with Christmas making it the highest grossing Nigerian film in a single day in 2022. The theatrical run for the film came to an end on the 13th of April 2023, after 17 weeks at the box office with a gross box office of ₦668,423,056.

It finished as the highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time displacing Omo Ghetto: The Saga at ₦636,129,120.

Watch official trailer of Battle on Buka Street https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-DMWZqjVB8

