Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Tonto Dikeh Throws shades at Yvonne Nelson

Tonto Dikeh Throws shades at Yvonne Nelson

Augustina John June 20, 2023 0
Tonto Dikeh Throws shades at Yvonne Nelson

Hours after Yvonne Nelson accused the actress of having an affair with Iyanya, Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh threw shade at her.

In her recently published book, Yvonne Nelson alleged that Iyanya, her ex-boyfriend, had an affair with Tonto Dikeh while they were still dating.

Yvonne claimed that Tonto frequently visited Iyanya and occasionally spent the night there.

“Anytime I left Iyanya’s place, another actress came over to him and sometimes slept over. The person turned out to be Tonto Dikeh of Nigeria. When I was convinced about the authenticity of this information I received, I was heartbroken. I took to Twitter to rant. Tonto Dikeh responded saying people changed and so did feelings so I should move on”, she claimed.

Tonto Dikeh joined Ghanaian celebrity Afia Schwarzenegger to mock the actress and the publication of her book in response to the entire situation.

On Instagram, Schwarzenegger posted a picture that included a blatant jab at Yvonne, and Tonto left a remark.

The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact
Trending
The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

I Am Not Afia Schwarzenegger will center on “the book of revelation and abortions,” Afia revealed in a sketchy photo of a modified book cover she posted on social media.

Keep in mind that the actress disclosed details about her personal life and discussed her abortion in Yvonne Nelson’s book.

Tonto replied by reposting Schwarzenegger’s dubious book with the caption:

Na this one I go promote.” She posted:

Check pictures below:

Netizens have also chided Tonto over her remark as seen in the comments. A lot of people have shown love and support towards Yvonne Nelson since she released her book titled I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON.

I am not yvonne nelson

The book has garnered controversy because of the personal revelations shared by the actress which also includes others in the same industry.

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Kraven the Hunter

Sony Releases Heart-Pumping Trailer of the Villain “Kraven the Hunter”

Esther Salami June 20, 2023 0
Big Pokey

Big Pokey, an American rapper, dies on stage

Augustina John June 20, 2023 0

Nigerian Fashion Designer secures Sponsorship to Madrid Fashion Week

Esther Salami June 20, 2023 0
Iyanya

Iyanya responds to Yvonne claims about affair with Tonto Dikeh

TNC Reporter June 20, 2023 0
Davido baby mama

“Life has been challenging” says Larissa, Davido’s baby mama

Augustina John June 20, 2023 0
Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie is under the influence of juju – Solomon Buchi.

Osniff Daniel June 20, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

VAT On Diesel

FG Implements 7.5% VAT On Diesel

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 20, 2023 0
Gaming Industry

The Phenomenal Growth of the Gaming Industry in Africa and Its Economic Impact

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 20, 2023 0
Tonto Dikeh Throws shades at Yvonne Nelson

Tonto Dikeh Throws shades at Yvonne Nelson

Augustina John June 20, 2023 0
Southeast blasts Asari Dokubo

NANS Southeast blasts Asari Dokubo over Anti-Nnamdi Kanu Comments

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 20, 2023 0
Christopher Nkuku

Chelsea FC have announced the signing of Christopher Nkuku from RB Leipzig

Oladimeji Adeoye June 20, 2023 0