Tonto Dikeh Serenades Self and Son on Father’s Day

Adams Peter June 18, 2023 0

“You have always told me i am the best Dad in the World”

Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed how her son always celebrates her as the best Dad in the World. The mother of one disclosed this as the world marks another special day to celebrate fathers.

On her facebook page, the actress wrote:

To myself and my LIttle daddy “Lord King Andre Dikeh”

“Today is a global day where fathers are not only recognised but celebrated.

God has continued to shine his light upon us and our collaboration between myself and King has been a partnership between two dads and you’ve always been there with me through good and bad times.

You have continued to show that you’re a good leaner with your results in school and I won’t stop demonstrating the values of hard work, dedication and perseverance.

As much as I am Daddy to you, you have also given me a fatherly shoulder too hence I call you “PAPA”..

Thank you Baby for this great collaboration between Us and God almighty..

I’ll chose you a million times again if I have to do it all over.

You’ve always told me that I’m the best dad in the world and I also want to thank you for making my job as the best dad easy.

Happy Fathers Day to me, to all the amazing Dads out there and every Amazing strong woman doubling on this job or parenthood..

God bless us all”❤️

