Tonto Dikeh—”I will always be a surgery girl”

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shown desire to live long for her son, who she claims had been one of her top wishes in life.

She shared a video of herself in the gym on her Instagram page, in which she said she will always be that surgery girl but emphasized on the need to exercise her body because spending on liquor and others will amount to waste without exercise.

She said, “As part of my birthday gift to myself, I have decided to live a long life by gifting me a membership to a gym.

“I am a 38 years old woman with a bad heart, this is not fun, nor do I like it here, but it’s my 3rd day and I can only say I breathe.

“Better, my pulse is open, my Blood is pumping, and I am over all in pain. But I have a goal. I have a dream to live long and healthy for my son.

“I am and will always be a surgery girl [lipo and all] but I also realize that all the millions I put into making my body will be a waste without Exercise and Waist trainers, Faha etc.

“If you are looking for motivation today let me be yours. I am the laziest woman on earth when it comes to fitness but what I have is extreme strength, I love being lazy it’s my comfort zone, but I am here today.

