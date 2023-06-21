Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Toni Kroos extend his contract with Real Madrid

Toni Kroos extend his contract with Real Madrid

Oladimeji Adeoye June 21, 2023 0
Toni Kroos

Real Madrid have handed a year contract extension to German midfielder Toni Kroos. The 33 years old, made 52 appearances with 8 goals involvement in the just concluded season.

Regardless of Real Madrid signing English young sensational Jude Bellingham, the club has also extended Luka Modrić’s contract by a year. Real Madrid on their official website:

“Real Madrid C. F. and Toni Kroos have agreed to extend the player’s contract, which will see him contracted to the club until 30 June 2024.

Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid in 2014 and is the German player to have worn the club’s jersey the most times, having made 417 appearances.

Over his nine seasons as a Real Madrid player, he has won 20 trophies: 4 Champions League, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 3 La Liga titles, 1 Copa del Rey, and 3 Spanish Super Cups.”

