Tom Cleverley retires at 33 following injury setbacks

Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley has been forced to retire from active football following a rollercoaster injury concern he has suffered.

The Manchester United academy discovery who also played for Everton and Watford posted this announcement on social media.

”Today I am announcing my retirement from football as a player,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram. ”The last year has been immensely difficult trying to overcome the obstacles of injury. Unfortunately, my body has failed me and just hasn’t got the capacity to perform any more.

”I haven’t done much reflection just yet, but I’m trying to focus on a positive future, and I’m excited about what that’s going to bring. I would like to thank the staff, teammates, and fans at Leicester, Wigan, Aston Villa, Everton and England.”

Cleverley also candidly paid homage to those that helped him while at United, with warm honour heading towards Sir Alex Ferguson.

”Special mentions must go to Manchester United, especially Paul McGuiness and Sir Alex Ferguson,” he added.

”The people and the club that gave me the foundations as a player and person, and also the club that made my dreams come true.

”To come through the academy and represent the first team gives me immense pride.”

