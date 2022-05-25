Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Todd Boehly and consortium takeover of Chelsea FC gets UK government authorization
Oladimeji Adeoye

The UK government has approved the takeover of Chelsea Football Club by Todd Boehly, and Consortium, stating that the Consortium had passed its owner and director test.

In February Roman Abramovich gave stewardship and care of the club to a charitable organization two days after Ukraine was invaded by the Russian Federation. In March, he placed the club on sale and just after eight days, he was sanctioned by the UK Government for his involvement in fuelling and supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin in their raid on Ukraine.

The £4.25billion takeover of Chelsea FC got approved yesterday night when a UK government spokesman revealed in an interview with BBC that the UK government has reached a position where they could issue a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea.

According to a report, the UK government doesn’t want any proceeds from the sale of the club to go to Roman Abramovich instead it should be directed to Charity and for humanitarian causes in Ukraine, supporting victims of the war.

Chelsea was the most successful English club during Abrahamovic’s reign. The club won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, two Community Shields, two UEFA Champions Leagues, two UEFA Europa Leagues, one UEFA Super Cup and most recently the FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League table this season, got knocked out from the Champions League by Real Madrid in the knockout stage and lost two finals to Liverpool by penalties. In what has been traced to the crisis surrounding the takeover of the club.

