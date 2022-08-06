‘Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.’ Philippians 4:6 (NIV).

Our concerns can seem to pull us in all different directions so that filled with worry and anxiety, we feel as if we are coming apart at the seams. Yet Paul tells us to ‘not be anxious about anything.’ That almost seems impossible, doesn’t it? But if we choose to turn our anxieties into prayer, it is not.

Do we find ourselves worrying too much? Well then, pray more! But not the type of prayer where we are still holding our concerns and troubles in our hands when we’ve finished praying.

Not worrying is about trusting prayer. Faith-filled prayer.Prayers that release our worries to God and allow Him to take over and work out all things that concern us for the best. And then when the worries creep back (and often they do) we begin in prayer again.

But the more we do pray like this, believing in and trusting God, we will find that our worries disappear and we will walk through our troubles worry free and instead, confidently hopeful in our God.

*Prayer:*

‘Heavenly Father, there is a better and easier way to move through my troubles than worrying about them. Thank you that Paul makes this so clear. Help me to not be anxious about anything instead, teach me to come quickly to you in prayer. Fill me with hope, with faith and a deep knowing that you will make a way for me in difficult times.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Today, let’s choose not to worry. Instead be saturated in prayer. Offer our faith-filled requests before God with a heart that overflows with thanksgiving. Let’s tell Him every detail of our life.

Then God’s wonderful peace that transcends human understanding will make the answers know to us in His wonderful time.

Be Greatly Blessed!