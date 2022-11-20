Sunday Reflections

Today you will be with me in paradis

1. ✠ A reading from the holy Gospel according to Luke

The rulers sneered at Jesus and said, “He saved others, let him save himself if he is the chosen one, the Christ of God.”

Even the soldiers jeered at him. As they approached to offer him wine they called out, “If you are King of the Jews, save yourself.”

Above him there was an inscription that read, “This is the King of the Jews.”

Now one of the criminals hanging there reviled Jesus, saying, “Are you not the Christ? Save yourself and us.”

The other, however, rebuking him, said in reply, “Have you no fear of God, for you are subject to the same condemnation?

And indeed, we have been condemned justly, for the sentence we received corresponds to our crimes, but this man has done nothing criminal.”

Then he said, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.”

He replied to him, “Amen, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise.” (Lk23:35-43). Taken from today’s Sunday gospel for Christ the King.

2. Today is the last Sunday of the liturgical year C. Next Sunday will be the first Sunday of advent. The readings today speak of kings and their roles in the life of their people. In the first reading the people came to ask David to be their king so that he can continue to protect them by fighting their wars(2Sam5:1-3). This underscores the major role of the king, namely protection of his people against their enemies. David was described as a man of blood because he did all he could to remain faithful to the duty of protecting his people against their enemies.

3. In the gospel, Jesus hanging on the cross was described by his death sentence as the King of the Jews. Hanging on the cross for the sole reason of wanting to save his people, he was tormented till the last moment. Around him at the cross were three categories of people: the priests, the soldiers and the two thieves. The priests, the soldiers and one of the thieves are in the same group. They are the tempter’s, instrument of the enemy to continue enslaving the people of God. They taunted him. But he gave no single response to their mockery. He remained royal, not paying attention to trifles. A true king does not go to battle with everyone who challenges him. Not everyone is worth the fight of a king. Jesus knows whom to fight.

4. Jesus was crucified between two criminals. One of them joined the priests and the soldiers in disparaging Jesus. To him too Jesus gave no response. He is not worth the battle. One of them however, proved to be on the side of truth and different from the tempters. He was able to recognize the king hanging on the cross. He was wise enough to know that life does not end with physical death. He knew that the journey of life continues after death. He knew that Jesus has a kingdom that will last forever. Instead of mocking Jesus he opted to affirm his faith in Jesus and in his kingdom. He asked Jesus to remember him in his kingdom. It was only to this man that Jesus considered a response. “Today, you will be with me in paradise.” This man by recognizing the king hidden in the dying Jesus was to become the first person to enter heaven after Jesus opened the door that has been shut through the sin of Adam. By promising him a place in his kingdom Jesus affirms his response to Pilate while standing trials: “my kingdom is not of this world.” He affirms that he is a king.

5. Jesus is a king who fights for his subjects to the point of accepting to die for them. One who comes that his subjects will have life in abundance (Jn10:10). On the cross Jesus fought the enemy of humanity to a standstill and made a public show of him (Col2:14). The enemy used his last energy to frustrate Jesus’ mission. He pushed people to kill him thinking that he will resist death. When the enemy saw that Jesus was determined to die on the cross the devil realized that if Jesus dies on the cross and rises again his hold on humanity will be destroyed. He therefore used the priests, those who claimed to be near to God, to make him abandon his mission: “if you are the son of God come down from the cross and we shall believe in you.” It was a big temptation but Jesus the king knows when to keep quiet and when to take action. That is an attitude worthy of a king.

6. Jesus accepted to die so that the door of paradise will never again be closed against humanity (Col1:12-20). He said to all who care to hear him: “I have transfered you from the kingdom of darkness to the kingdom of light” What could stop you from accepting the invitation of your king to be a child of the kingdom of light? You are a child of the kingdom. You must behave like a prince or princess. You must learn from your king not to respond to every word spoken against you. You must learn to accept only the battles that are not infradig, those that correspond to your status as a child of God. You must accept that life continues after death and that without persevering like Jesus and calling upon him like the good thief you may not enter the paradise that he has promised you today. Enter paradise today by having a paradise comportment.

@Vita, 20/11/22.

anaehobiv@yahoo.com