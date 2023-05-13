Today We Take Off Our Hats To Nurses 

In most cases, with very little support, coupled

with mediocre pay and working conditions

—nurses—like teachers and social workers,

have the wellbeing of the general public

at heart, they embody care and love,

they humanise gallantry and allegiance.

If nurses and doctors are the backbone

of healthcare systems , then educators

and education managers are the mainstay of education since their noble profession

is the parent and incubator of other careers,

nurses and doctors are the products of teachers.

Today we celebrate and salute nurses for educating

patients and the public on how to prevent and deal

with diseases and injuries, for promoting good health ,

for providing care and helping with the healing process,

for taking part in rehabilitation, at times risking their lives,

for these are our unsung heroes and heroines in heal

thcare.