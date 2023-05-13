Today We Take Off Our Hats To Nurses
In most cases, with very little support, coupled
with mediocre pay and working conditions
—nurses—like teachers and social workers,
have the wellbeing of the general public
at heart, they embody care and love,
they humanise gallantry and allegiance.
If nurses and doctors are the backbone
of healthcare systems , then educators
and education managers are the mainstay of education since their noble profession
is the parent and incubator of other careers,
nurses and doctors are the products of teachers.
Today we celebrate and salute nurses for educating
patients and the public on how to prevent and deal
with diseases and injuries, for promoting good health ,
for providing care and helping with the healing process,
for taking part in rehabilitation, at times risking their lives,
for these are our unsung heroes and heroines in heal
thcare.