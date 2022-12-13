Why would Today Be said to exist between two eternities? What are the two eternities that today separates? What are God’s plans for man? Can we possibly live and function in any of these eternities? Are there gains or problems in trying to live in any of these eternities?

For the purpose of this discussion, TODAY could be taken to mean NOW, THIS VERY MOMENT, THIS VERY TIME. It is a Present word. NOW AND THIS MOMENT capture the true meaning of Today as intended here. This is because a few hours ago today would be in the past, while a few hours coming would be in the future. Therefore the intended meaning of Today is now, this very moment.

ETERNITY means WITHOUT END, WITHOUT CEASING, ALWAYS. Eternity and Eternal are closely related but not exactly the same. The subtle difference between the two is that ETERNAL has neither a beginning nor an end. God is the only Eternal Being. He existed before recorded time began, He existed on His own and created all other beings, creatures and things. So in relation to God, the past and the present are endless periods of time. They are the Eternities, one fusing imperceptibly into the other.

Yesterday can simply be described as the day before today, and represents the vast past that is forever gone. Similarly tomorrow is the day after today. It is in the future and represents the vast and endless future. So today sits comfortably between the two eternities of past yesterdays and the future tomorrows.

God initially created man to live forever on Paradise earth, but that privilege was forfeited when Eve and Adam, in fragrant disobedience to God’s injunctions, ate the forbidden fruits Genesis 2;16-17. That original sin brought suffering, and with it death, into the world.

Many of us continue to worry and brood over the events, failures and negative occurrences of the past that are forever gone. Many of us worry ourselves stiff about what tomorrow would bring into our lives. Could this be how God would want us to live and react to past events and those yet to take place in the future? In the Lord’s prayer, Jesus asked His followers to, in part, pray thus:

Give us this day,

Our daily bread.

He did not ask them to complain about what they lacked in the past, nor about what was deficient or bad in the supplies and provisions of the past. He also did not ask them to pray for their future provisions and needs Matthew 6:11. In a related development, Jesus told his followers NOT TO WORRY ABOUT TOMORROW, THAT TOMORROW WOULD TAKE CARE OF IT’S OWN NEEDS Matthew 6:34.. The lesson in all these is that *God* *would* want us to LIVE *ONE* *DAY* AT A TIME. The heavy Load of yesterdays, added to the one of tomorrow, and carried today could make the strongest man Falter.

Is it in realitypossible not to ponder over the insufficiencies of the past? Is it possible not to think of how to make tomorrow better and more glorious than yesterday?

The answer to these questions in “NO”. Surely we would ponder over the past and think of the future. But THINKING is a whole world away from WORRY.

Everyone Thinks. When we think, we consider and analyze situations, reach and take workable decisions to overcome challenges and ameliorate past mistakes, plan activity and act. *Thinking* is therefore a *CONSTRUCTIVE* *EXERCISE* . But when we worry, we dissipate energy, stew round and round in maddening cycles of confusion. *WORRY* is therefore a *DESTRUCTIVE* *EXERCISE* . The negative effects of worry are monumental. Worry is inimical to constructive reasoning, planning and positive action. It is also detrimental to our physical, mental, psychological and emotional health.

The failures and shortcomings of the past are challenges. We cannot imagine a world without challenges. Challenges are like the stimuli that spur us to great achievements and accomplishments. There is *only* one *mistake* in life according to psychologists: ” *That* From Which We *Learn* *Nothing* “. Once we learn from our previous mistakes, we convert them into EXPERIENCES and the lessons so gained used to plan for a better tomorrow.

In conclusion, today is a wonderful period… Sitting comfortably between the two eternities of the past and the future. It is the ” NOW” of our lives, the ONLY available time within which we can live, act and have our being. The challenges and experiences of the past when critically analyzed in an impartial, objective manner would throw up useful lessons. These lessons if effectively deployed, would be useful in planning a better and glorious future of our dreams. Worry can never be a solution to our inadequacies and challenges. The past is irredeemably gone, but the lessons and experiences of the past are invaluable in planning for a better tomorrow. God wants us to live ” One Day at a Time”. Do all you have to do today, superbly well because *TODAY* *WELL* *LIVED* *MAKES* *PREPARATION* FOR *TOMORROW* .

As we pursue our life of abundance and comfort, let us not forget our relationship with our heavenly father and God. He is loving, kind, merciful and compassionate. He loves so much that He sacrificed His only begotten son… Jesus Christ for our salvation John 3:16, and to restore to us the original life of eternity God envisaged for us at creation.

NOW is the only time we have. Avoid procrastination. Let the lessons of the past be our Launchpad. The ability to fudge ahead is in the spirit. One of the wonderful things in our human nature is our ability to turn a minus into a plus, provided we have the zeal, the will and the courage to do so. God has given us the spirit of power, love, discipline, fearlessness and determination and much more 2 Timothy 1:7.

May God grant us that which we seek: LIFE DEVOID OF WORRY. JOY FOR ONE, JOY FOR ALL.

…. DR NWAKILE I. N. O