Tobi Amusan Charged for Alleged “Rule Violation”

Reigning world champion and world record-holder in the women’s 100m hurdles event , Tobi Amusan, has been charged by the World Athletics Integrity Unity (AIU) of rule violation for allegedly missing three tests in 12 months.

Amusan’s revelation came after she won the women’s 100m hurdles event on Tuesday , clocking an impressive 12.35secs at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial meet in Hungary as she edged American duo of Nia Ali (12.41 secs) and Alaysha Johnson(12.50 secs).

Amusan via her social media handle @ihurdle_33.0inches , stated in a long post in the early hours of Wednesday said: :“Today (July 19) the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation of having missed 3 missed tests in 12 months.

I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month’s world championships.

“I am a CLEAN ATHLETE, and I am regularly,(maybe more than the usual tested by AIU-I was tested within days of my third “missed test.”

The News Chronicle understands that Amusan would have to clear herself with the AIU to have any chance of defending her 100m hurdles world titles at next month’ s World Championships in Budapest.