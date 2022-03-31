Tiwa Savage Heads For North American Tour

One of the biggest acts in the increasingly expanding Nigerian music industry is about to embark on an Afrobeats crusade across the Atlantic.

We are talking about no other person than the simply irrepressible Tiwa Savage who has announced a 17-date North American Water & Garri tour, named after her 2021 EP of the same name.

Things kick off at NYC’s Warsaw on May 15 and Tiwa also hits Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and several other US and Canadian cities before wrapping up in Toronto on June 19.

Tiwa will also be performing at Let’s Get Free in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park this August, alongside A-listers like Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Anderson .Paak, Ozuna, Kali Uchis, and much more.

Already a veteran of Nigerian music, Tiwa’s whirlwind journey is quite inspiring. Her debut studio album Once Upon a Time was released on the 3rd of July 2013. It was supported by seven singles: Kele Kele Love, Love Me (3x), Without My Heart, Ife Wa Gbona, Folarin, Olorun Mi and Eminado.

The album was nominated for Best Album of the Year at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and for Best R&B/Pop Album at The Headies 2014.

Savage’s second studio album R.E.D was released on 19 December 2015. It contained two singles: My Darlin and Standing Ovation.

In September 2017, she released her debut EP Sugarcane, which was followed by the 2020 album Celia and the 2021 EP Water and Garri (which her upcoming tour is named after).

If the experimental and boundary-pushing form of the album is anything to go by, then we’re expecting something special and unexpected from the tour. If you’re around these regions, get your tickets and go have a good time.

Here are Tiwa Savage’s 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Sun May 15 – New York, NY – Warsaw

Fri May 20 – Edmonton, AB – Union Hall

Sun May 22 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

Wed May 25 – Seattle, WA – Nuemos

Fri May 27 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

Sun May 29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theater

Tues May 31 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

Thu June 2 – Dallas, TX – Echo Music Hall

Fri June 3 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Sun June 5 – Atlanta, GA – The Loft

Thu June 9 – Chicago, IL – The Promontory

Fri June 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Sun June 12 – Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

Wed June 15 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Thu June 16 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

Fri June 17 – Montreal, QC – The Corona Theatre

Sun June 19 – Toronto, ON – Longboat Hall

Sat Aug 20 – Queens, NY LETSGETFR