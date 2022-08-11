When you see a lady you would like to talk to for the first time, it is important to remember a few things. First, you want to approach her in a respectful and confident manner. Secondly, you want to make sure you have a good opening line. You don’t want to say something that will make her feel uncomfortable or that will make you seem like a creep.

Here are a few tips on how to start a conversation with a lady for the first time:

– Make eye contact and smile when you see her.

– Introduce yourself and shake her hand.

– Compliment her on something you noticed about her.

– Ask her questions about herself and really listen to her answers.

– Avoid talking about yourself too much.

– Keep the conversation light and fun.

– Ask for her number when you