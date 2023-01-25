As part of efforts at advancing the presidential ambition of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the son of the APC standard bearer, Seyi Tinubu on Tuesday met with journalists practicing in Anambra State.

Seyi, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief of Staff to former Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, Uzuegbunam Okagbue, met with the journalists at the State secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, in Awka.

The very short meeting during which journalists were not allowed to ask questions due to the tight schedule of the visitors, was aimed at garnering acceptance of the Southeast people, for Tinubu.

Seyi, on arrival in the state, had called on Igwe Peter Anugwu of Mbaukwu, where the Igwe conferred him with a chieftaincy title.

He also consulted with the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe.

Speaking during the meeting with the journalists, Seyi Tinubu had stressed the need to support Bola Tinubu to become the next President of Nigeria, as a detribalized Nigerian with clear records of working with people from all parts of the country, even people from Anambra State.

According to Mr. Tinubu, the 2023 Presidential Election, must be about the person who has shown, through what he did before, that he is capable of managing diversity.

“None of the other candidates contesting this position with Tinubu has shown this kind of capacity.

“We want to say that it is critical that Nigerians take this crucial step towards ensuring that the country remain united by voting for Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Seyi said the visit was to interact with critical stakeholders to get their buy-in into the candidacy of the APC Presidential flag bearer.

He commended the people of the state for the warm reception given him since his arrival in the state.

For the APC Youth leader in Anambra State, Jideofor Ejimofor, it is important that people of the Southeast vote for Tinubu, because of his track record of quality performance whilst in office.

He said; “the message is simple. Tinubu is the best option for Nigerians come 2023.

“While Tinubu was the governor of Lagos State, one of the candidates of one of the political parties was also governor here in Anambra State and we all know how they performed.

“So, let no one deceive you because the records are there.

“Tinubu as governor showed support for the course of the youths,” he said.

Ejimofor urged people of the Southeast not to repeat the mistake of 2015, where the people voted for the PDP candidate and the region suffered for it.

Responding, the Vice Chairman of the NUJ in Anambra, Mrs Ngozi Obileri welcomed the visitors and assured that the journalists will do their best in propagating their message to ensure that the electorate make the right choice in the presidential election.