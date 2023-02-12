New Zealand’s immediate past Prime Minister, Jacinta Arden, made history recently when she made the shocking declaration that she would not be seeking re-election and revealed that she would resign by February 7, which she proudly did. The PM had confessed that she was taking that step because she “no longer had enough in the tank” to continue “the most privileged job anyone could ever have.”

That is exactly what President Buhari should have done a long time ago. But in Nigeria, and most other African countries, leaders do not resign from their privileged positions even when, as we are painfully witnessing in Nigeria today, they have glaringly failed and the people are suffering as a result. Despite their shocking failures in the areas of security, poverty alleviation, sustaining federal universities, etc, how many ministers have either voluntarily resigned or even been sacked by Mr. Buhari?

In Nigeria, that January 19 announcement by Arden would have caused Buhari’s kith and kin to curse and shun him forever. This is because, again, in Nigeria, and indeed most of Africa, we see leadership as a position held in trust for your extended family of tribe and religion. You use the commonwealth to enrich members of your little circle. Which is why Tinubu has the confidence to unabashedly announce to the world that it is his turn to rule Nigeria, his overwhelming moral baggage and all. He also said that ruling Nigeria has been his life-long ambition – as if he was some special, providential, gift to the people.

It is this sense of entitlement that got us into this mess in the first place. Buhari, despite his string of failures as military head of state in the eighties, kept insisting to become a democratically elected president to the extent that his fellow core northerners took up his persistent desperation as a moral, religious and tribal crusade that must be won. That was why they threatened brimstone and fire. But when it took him some months to assemble a cabinet, it was very clear that the civilian president had not changed much from the military dictator – in terms of the dexterity to handle the rather complex and delicate ropes of governance.

And eight years later, the country is at a standstill. Not that we were making any appreciable progress before now with rising insecurity, spiralling inflation and poverty, etc, which had contributed to making life a living hell for majority of citizens. Now, Nigerians are caught in the excruciating web of two national tragedies that are but a signature of the Buhari administration’s spectacular wobbling in the last eight years.

We do not need to tell about the bewilderment and total surprise of Nigerians that they have to buy new naira notes at banks and other smaller currency outlets because Buhari’s government had a sudden brain wave and decided to change the colour of some of our currency denominations. Apparently, an afterthought.

Nigerians are gradually coming to terms with the fact that, even at the twilight of his reign, the imperious President Buhari has failed to solve the perennial fuel scarcity bedevilling the country, even as he himself occupies the position of Minister of Petroleum Resources. And our country, which is Africa’s largest crude oil producer, still exports the raw crude and imports the refined products. This, just like sleeping at filling stations to buy petrol, has become a normal way of doing things under Buhari’s watch.

But Nigerians should not forget that Buhari never “had enough in the tank” to begin with. He wanted to be president chiefly because of what we today know as emi lekon – brazenly manufactured and brusquely thrust upon us by the very people who have openly boasted that they single-handedly brought Buhari to power. But they are now joining in our lamentations because, first, it serves their shrivelled political ambitions and, second, they desperately seek to distance themselves from the debilitating stench emitting from the Buhari administration.

But it’s too late. The day of reckoning is almost here. Buhari and Tinubu are akin to Siamese Twins. Therefore, it is impossible for Tinubu to exempt himself of culpability from the current pains Nigerians are being subjected to by the Buhari administration. He is only now trying to distance himself from the glaring failures of Buhari because he has realised that Mr. President has become an albatross on his neck.

And only a few days to the presidential election, it is too late to shake it off. But, certainly, the yoke of suffering under which we are currently sweating can be shaken off, broken, through the ballot.

(GYANG is the Chairman of the N.G.O, Journalists Coalition for Citizens’ Rights Initiative – JCCRI. Emails: info@jccri-online.org; chrisgyang01@gmail.com)

