The Deputy National Youth Coordinator, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Nicholas Felix has disclosed that the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu personally wrote his 80-page manifesto.

Felix stated this during an interview with Arise News monitored by TNC.

Recall that the APC presidential campaign council under the chairmanship of President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the council and also unveiled Tinubu’s 80-page manifesto on Friday at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

The 80-page document, containing multi-sectoral policy options, is tagged Renewed Hope 2023 – Action Plan for a Better Nigeria.

According to Felix, he believed Tinubu personally wrote the manifesto given one of his encounters with the former Lagos state governor.

“I will speak from experience. I remember one of my visits to him. We were supposed to have a long meeting. He told me he needs more time to go, that he was writing his manifesto.

“We chatted, this is not what somebody told me. He said I need to take a few minutes break, I need to continue writing this manifesto. And he even said to me, I’m gonna have you read it before the thing is out. So from that encounter, I said wow, you mean you’re writing this yourself? I thought you know, some other people may be the ones putting it together for you. He told me I need to continue writing it and when I finish I’m gonna have you read it. So I believe he wrote this by himself.”

On what makes this particular manifesto different from those of the past and how it can translate to an action plan, the APC deputy national youth coordinator argued that Tinubu is a man of his word and he will keep to all the promises contained in the document.

“As I said, the difference between this manifesto or whatever manifesto you may have seen is the person behind it,” he said.

“Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, with what I have known about him in these few months, is a man of his word, he is an action man.

“When you look at what was going on during the presidential council putting things together. A lot of people thought it was going to be chaotic, that trouble was going to burst out and what is going on. People were just talking.

“At the end of the day, we came out so peaceful, this event was amazing. There was no issue and I say to myself, how is this man able to put all this together? For what people would think is one issue coming up, before you know it there’s no issue. Is the same man we are talking about. I believe, and I’m excited about this manifesto, that six months after being sworn in, we will start seeing things manifest.”