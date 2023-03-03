Secretary, Campaign Planning Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, says the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect, has restored renewed hope to Nigerians, owing to his antecedents and records of achievements in previous offices occupied.

Tinubu of APC who has been presented with his Certificate of Return secured a total of 8,794,726 votes to be declared the winner of the presidential election held on February 25, 2023, by the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mamoud Yakubu, with Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnering 6,984,520 votes to place second and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) polling 6,101,533 votes to come third.

Ndoma-Egba, a former Senate Leader and ex-Chairman Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), in a congratulatory message after the official declaration of Asiwaju as President-elect, said: “On Saturday the 25th day of February, Nigerians trooped out to their polling stations to vote in a new President to lead the country.

“By the conclusion of collation and announcement of results from the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, it was obvious to all that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged a clear winner in a keen contest.”

He further stated: “Jagaban, your declaration as President-Elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is a confirmation of the wishes of majority of Nigerians.

“Your victory speech which followed left no one in doubt that you fully appreciate the task of nation building that awaits you.

“You ran an issue-based campaign with the Hope Renewed mantra. You traversed the length and breadth of this country more than once. You stuck to the task of wooing Nigerian voters even when your opponents resorted to playing up the issues of religion and ethnicity that have held Nigeria down for decades.

“Your electoral triumph cut across the ethnic, religious and geographical divides in Nigeria as evidenced by the State by State spread of the voting numbers. Indeed you have confirmed your status as a true unifier, which is crucial in a multi plural country such as ours.

“While we all bask in the euphoria of this hard fought victory, I enjoin you to be magnanimous to your co-contestants. I trust in your capacity to take Nigeria to the full realization of the Renewed Hope you promised.”

The APC Chieftain appealed to candidates of the other parties in the contest to accept the defeat in good faith and come together to work with the President-Elect to strengthen our institutions and systems and build a secure and prosperous Nigeria for the benefit of all and sundry.

The erstwhile parliamentarian added: “Congratulations to you Jagaban of Nigeria. Congratulations to you Mr. President-Elect. Congratulations to All Progressives Congress and congratulations to Nigeria.”

