Nigerian women have been assured that they will play a pivotal role in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government, when he is elected in 2023.

The Vice Chairman, of Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Barr. Mrs. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

Barr. Uju Ohanenye, the only female Former APC Presidential Aspirant revealed that Asiwaju Tinubu will work with the National Assembly to pass legislation promoting female employment in all government offices, ministries, agencies and mandate the federal executive (particularly the cabinet and core senior advisers) to reserve a minimum number of senior positions for women.

She also said the APC government of Tinubu will also increase women’s participation in government to at least 35 percent of all governmental positions while private institutions shall be strongly encouraged to do likewise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu when elected, will show commitment towards establishing programs and policies to promote more female inclusion in politics, governance and the economy and will ensure that commercial banks are encouraged to support women-owned businesses nationwide through the issuance of concessionary loans and incentive schemes,” she said.

Ohanenye further stated that Asiwaju Tinubu in his “Renewed Hope” documents which contained his campaign promises, noted that for Nigeria to reach its fullest potential, every person and segment of the population must be given a fair chance to make their best contribution to the well-being and betterment of the nation.

She said; “The growth of our economy and the achievement of our national destiny rests on equity and the safeguarding of fundamental rights and decency in our society which entails ending all forms of invidious bias hinging on gender, religious or tribal inclination.

“Equity and fairness to women, greater equality and the economic empowerment of women shall be a top priority and the heart of Asiwaju Tinubu’s national agenda because Asiwaju is committed to the development and empowerment of Nigerian women.”

Barr. Ohanenye further stated that it is also assuring that the Vice Presidential Candidate of All Progressive Congress, Senator Kashim Shettima is known to have pioneered gender mainstreaming during his tenure as governor of Borno state where he appointed four female commissioners and birthed several women empowerment Initiatives.

She quoted Asiwaju Tinubu in his policy document cum manifesto, to have insisted that his government will ensure that “women have an equal chance to enter and excel in all relevant aspects of our nation’s social, economic and political life.”