Tinubu To Unveil Ministers, Others Within 60 Days – James Faleke 

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), James Faleke, says Bola Tinubu will unveil members of his cabinet within 60 days after his inauguration as Nigeria’s President on Monday.

The right-hand man of the former Lagos State governor stated this on Monday morning in an exclusive interview with Channels Television at the Eagle Square, venue of the inauguration.

Asked whether Nigerians should expect Tinubu to unveil his cabinet as soon as possible, Faleke said, “Of course, within 60 days, that’s what the law says. He can announce anytime but I just know he must do it within 60 days.”

Many analysts had attributed the slow take-off of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to his late announcement of ministers. Buhari, who hands over to Tinubu after eight years, unveiled his cabinet six months after his inauguration in 2015. But Tinubu is expected to do things differently.

Asked whether he would like to serve in Tinubu’s cabinet, Faleke said it is the prerogative of the APC power brokers to choose members of his cabinet.

Faleke, who was the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council Secretary and lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said some members of opposition parties are at the Eagle Square for Tinubu’s inauguration.