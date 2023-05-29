Tinubu To Unveil Ministers, Others Within 60 Days – James Faleke 

Adekunle Taofeek May 29, 2023 0

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), James Faleke, says Bola Tinubu will unveil members of his cabinet within 60 days after his inauguration as Nigeria’s President on Monday.

The right-hand man of the former Lagos State governor stated this on Monday morning in an exclusive interview with Channels Television at the Eagle Square, venue of the inauguration.

Asked whether Nigerians should expect Tinubu to unveil his cabinet as soon as possible, Faleke said, “Of course, within 60 days, that’s what the law says. He can announce anytime but I just know he must do it within 60 days.”

Many analysts had attributed the slow take-off of the Muhammadu Buhari administration to his late announcement of ministers. Buhari, who hands over to Tinubu after eight years, unveiled his cabinet six months after his inauguration in 2015. But Tinubu is expected to do things differently.

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

Asked whether he would like to serve in Tinubu’s cabinet, Faleke said it is the prerogative of the APC power brokers to choose members of his cabinet.

Faleke, who was the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council Secretary and lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said some members of opposition parties are at the Eagle Square for Tinubu’s inauguration.

You may have missed

President Tinubu

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

Eze Jude Ogechukwu May 29, 2023 0
Enhancing The Economy

LCCI Implores Tinubu To Concentrate On Enhancing The Economy And Creating A Business-Friendly Environment 

Kings Nwachukwu May 29, 2023 0
Petroleum Industry Act

11Plc Offers Optimism For Future Deregulatory Action

Iken May 29, 2023 0
Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric Provides Energy Solutions For Secure Installations

Ken Ibenne May 29, 2023 0

Tinubu To Unveil Ministers, Others Within 60 Days – James Faleke 

Adekunle Taofeek May 29, 2023 0