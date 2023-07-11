Tinubu to lead ECOWAS to economic prosperity, democratic stability – Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his election as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Olayinka Oyebode, said the unanimous endorsement of President Tinubu as chairman of the sub-region body is a testament to the level of confidence reposed in him by leaders of member States of ECOWAS.

Oyebanji stated that President Tinubu’s emergence was not a coincidence as the President has consistently expressed his commitment to repositioning Nigeria to its pride of place on the African continent and across the globe.

He expressed confidence in the President’s ability to lead the West African region to an era of economic prosperity, democratic stability and peace in member States.

The Governor noted the certainty of economic prosperity and improvement in the living condition of citizens of member States under the visionary leadership of President Tinubu who is interested the development of the region.

“I am not surprised that Mr President was unanimously elected to lead ECOWAS. He has constantly expressed the readiness of his administration to ensuring that Nigeria takes its pride of place in the comity of nations. There is no doubt that ECOWAS under President Tinubu’s chairmanship will ensure economic prosperity, deepen democratic stability and enhance trade cooperation among member States”.

“Nigerians must support the President who is now representing us at the regional level to succeed in the herculean task given to our country which is seen as the big brother of the region and the continent. He has already shown strong and reliable leadership in Nigeria; he would no doubt extend same to the region with our support. On behalf of the government and people of Ekiti State, I wish the President a successful and prosperous tenure,” Oyebanji.