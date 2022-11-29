For those who may not know , a neologist is someone who creates new words/ phrases etc.

Since the beginning of 2023 election campaigns the presidential standard flag bearer of APC has consistently shown strength as one that is gifted in this area of neologism.

He churns them out by day. The only thing that could possibly impede this his new found passion is if he is not either on a podium or town hall meeting canvassing for votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He speaks with passion and confidence, not even his political allies find it fulfilling and satisfying listening to this great neologist . Still they chuckle under their armpits and come out shouting Jagaban!! As if all is well. They obviously know how a wreck he is, mentally uncoordinated and unstable still their pull and push for his candidacy at its crescendo.

The likes of Allen Ginstgerge are mere leaners where Ashiwaju is. He mixes letters, creating sounds with meanings only him knows.

Apart from creating words and phrases, he equally creates territories. He can wake up and create Niger Delta , Oduduwa etc states and seamlessly give them Governors. Can he please in this spirit of territorial gerrymandering create Biafra? Ndi madness! What else can he not do? Changing PVC to APV merging PDAPC into strange bed coalition.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the kind of President many people obviously not in their best of brains are rooting for.

I have said it and will continue to repeat it until it sounds like a broken record; let Tinubu and all he represents happen to those who are projecting him for what they stand to gain not certainly for competence and capability.

Jarlath Opara Jarlathuche@gmail.com