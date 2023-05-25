BREAKING: Tinubu, Shettima Get GCFR, GCON Titles Ahead of Inauguration

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima have be honoured with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) respectively.

The investiture is ongoing at the State House Conference Center in Abuja. Outgoing president Buhari, his vice Prof Osinbajo, leading figures of the current administration and other dignitaries are all present at the investiture program.

The event is part of the activities lined up for the May 29 inauguration ceremony.

After the investiture, there would be the handover of transition documents to Tinubu and Shettima.

More details later….

