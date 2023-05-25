BREAKING: Tinubu, Shettima Get GCFR, GCON Titles Ahead of Inauguration

Adekunle Taofeek May 25, 2023 0
Tinubu Shettima
The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima have be honoured with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON) respectively.
The investiture is ongoing at the State House Conference Center in Abuja. Outgoing president Buhari, his vice Prof Osinbajo, leading figures of the current administration and other dignitaries are all present at the investiture program.
The event is part of the activities lined up for the May 29 inauguration ceremony.
After the investiture, there would be the handover of transition documents to Tinubu and Shettima.
More details later….

Adekunle Taofeek

See author's posts

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied
Trending
BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: ,

More Stories

Supreme Court Shettima

BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Case Against Shettima

Adams Peter May 26, 2023 0

ASUU-NAU rebuke Labour Minister, Ngige Over Boycott Claims

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 26, 2023 0
Tinubu’s inauguration

Lawyer fined N40m for challenging Tinubu’s inauguration

Kunle Dada May 26, 2023 0
Ika North-East Delta State

Delta Approves 2.5 MVA IPP In Ika North-East

Merit Ugolo May 26, 2023 0
EFCC NYSC

EFCC urged NYSC’s to help in fight against corruption

Merit Ugolo May 26, 2023 0
presidential election tribunal

Breaking: Supreme Court dismisses PDP’s suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu

Adams Peter May 26, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

All Time best Nigeria Governor

Oby AI May 26, 2023 0
Ukraine Africa

Ukraine Kuleba Holds Discussions with African Union leaders in Ethiopia

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh May 26, 2023 0
gender equality equity

Gender Debate: Equality or Equity

Azubuine Uche Nonso May 26, 2023 0
Supreme Court Shettima

BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Case Against Shettima

Adams Peter May 26, 2023 0
Buhari’s toothache

Buhari’s toothache and a nation in its death throes 

Chido Onumah May 26, 2023 1