Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the February next year’s presidential poll, recently announced the former Governor of terror-ravaged Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, as his running mate. Since that announcement was made public following Tinubu’s Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura country home, reactions had trailed it. Asiwaju knew that his choice would definitely elicit positive and negative responses. Many were pleasantly surprised by the Tinubu decision. And many more had been very critical of same. Let us examine together the pros and cons of that historic decision and why or why not it might o mfly.

In announcing his choice Asiwaju Tinubu had said: “Religion, ethnicity and region cannot always and fully determine our path. To forge ahead as a nation towards development and prosperity, we must break free of old binds …. We must recalibrate our political calculations to where competence and fairness matters, more than reducible demographics”. He insisted he chose a Muslim running mate because of fairness and competence!

But that begs the question: does it then mean that in the whole north there was no quality Christian candidate for the vice-presidential position? No Christian was competent enough? Asiwaju should rather tell that to the marines.

Senator Shettima governed Borno State for eight eventful years during the Goodluck Jonathan presidency. During those years the Boko Haram terrorism bared its bloody fangs more ferociously dismantling state institutions, killing and taking prisoners. Their black terror flag was hoisted in many territories where they had conquered imposing Sharia law and collecting taxes and revenues unchallenged.

He was in charge as Executive Governor when on April 14, 2014, the hundreds of schoolgirls were abducted from their hostels when insurgents attacked the Government Girls’ Secondary School (GGSS) in Chibok, Borno State. Till today that industrial kidnapping remains the most audacious in the annals of our national history. While most of the Chibok girls had been released few (like Leah Sharibu of yet another tragic Dapchi mass-abduction episode) still remained in captivity!

Shettima was accused rightly or wrongly of aiding and abetting the Jihadists in their murderous adventures! Unlike the present Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, whose stellar performance speaks for him, Shettima made no serious effort to counter the burgeoning insurgency up north. He even appeared to be benefitting politically from their (Boko Haram’s) boldness and territorial conquest. Since a southerner, an ‘infidel’, GEJ, was the President then Boko Haram could be a counter force!

While Christians are kicking against the choice Tinubu sounded unconvincing in his defense of his decision. Votes of millions of Christians would definitely count in the forthcoming presidential poll. Though it is not a settled matter that Nigerians vote on religious lines this time that could be a reality given the Buharian religious favouritism.

Ordinarily, Tinubu’s decision could be said to be a tough courageous one (just like the one PDP’s Atiuk Abubakar took while rejecting Gov. Wike for Gov. Okowa as a running mate) which was in sync with quality leadership but Nigeria is presently divided along ethnic and religious fault lines. President Buhari has effortlessly demonstrated how a leader could be an executive religious bigot and tribal champion.

When the late benevolent billionaire, Bashorun MKO Abiola, decided to go to the June 12, 1993 presidential election he was mindful of the religious sentiments across the federation. But, then, Nigeria was not threatened religiously as now. Besides Abiola, in his charismatic munificent best element, cannot be compared to Tinubu. Abiola enjoyed nationwide affection, support and acceptability but Tinubu cannot lay claim to such acceptability and affection and support.

Bashorun Abiola pulled it off on June 12 because of his pan-Nigerian manifesto and programmes. He succeeded because Nigerians saw him as the ‘messiah’ we needed then to get the bull (the military) out of the China shop! He trounced the opposition because Nigerians believed in him, in his vision for a better greater Nigeria. ‘Hope-93’ was a rallying call for national service, one of democracy dividends cascading from Aso Rock.

Asiwaju Tinubu demonstrated his ethnic bigotry in Abeokuta prior to his victory at the APC ‘dollarised’ National Convention when he declared that it was his turn (Emi lo-kan) or that of his ethnic group (Yoruba) to produce the next President, post-Buharism. Asiwaju is exhibiting supreme arrogance and self-entitlement wherever he goes. Recently in Osun State (where a gubernatorial poll is slated for this weekend) he displayed his disdain for the opposition by telling his followers that his opponents would “labour till they die”!

Asiwaju BAT is going about campaigning for Aso Rock as if his entire life depends on it. He must refrain from casting himself as an anti-democratic element masquerading as a democrat. If he loses the presidential election that would amount to political suicide for Tinubu. IF Atiku or Obi or Comrade Sowore wins then Asiwaju would be sent to political exile, one out of which recovery chances are marginal.

Beyond choosing Senator Shettima, however, the crucial questions remain: can the Tinubu/Shettima ticket fly in February? Would Nigerians hand over their destiny to Alhaji Tinubu and Alhaji Shettima? What about the rumours of Islamisation? Where does that scenario leave the Christians in the power equation?

Asiwaju Tinubu must ensure that Nigeria’s constitutional secular state is respected upon his doubted victory at the polls. One thing is sure though: either his Shettima choice of a Vice-President would seriously damage his chances at the polls or it would strengthen same based on their programmes of governance. Either way Asiwaju Tinubu is poised to shed a tear: one of joy or that of regret come February!

The Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket in a religiously-polarised nation as ours is bound to unsettle a lot of stakeholders. And the repercussions may be very hard to manage. But Asiwaju Tinubu must be encouraged to live by his decision. The taste of the pudding remains in the eating!

SOC Okenwa

