Tinubu Panacea To Nigeria’s Problems – Oyebanji

Tinubu Panacea To Nigeria’s Problems : Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated the new President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his successful inauguration as the nation’s helmsman.

The Governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, on Monday, also congratulated all Nigerians on the successful completion of the process of transitioning power from one administration to another, adding that the seamless transition is an attestation to the growth of democratic culture in the country.

Gov Oyebanji hailed Nigerians for keeping faith with the All Progressives Congress (APC) by electing its flag bearer, President Tinubu, in the February 25 presidential poll and accepting his manifesto of Renewed Hope as an instrument for taking Nigeria to the harbour of prosperity and fulfillment.

The Ekiti Governor said with President Tinubu in the driving seat, Nigeria is in safe hands for sustainable development, economic revival, sustenance of infrastructure renewal, reduction of poverty, wealth and job creation, and the fulfillment of electoral promises made in the lead-up to the presidential poll.

Attesting to the new President’s competence to make a difference in running a government that will live up to expectations, Gov Oyebanji described President Tinubu as a seasoned administrator and strategist who has the wealth of experience to positively turn the fortunes of Nigeria around, making use of abundant human and material resources.

The Governor noted that it is remarkable for Nigeria to have carried out seven consecutive and successful transitions since returning to democracy in 1999, expressing confidence that the country’s democracy has grown in leaps and bounds and has come to stay.

Governor Oyebanji described the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu as a blueprint carefully packaged to provide a panacea for all challenges confronting the polity across various sectors.

The Governor also congratulated the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari on the successful completion of his two terms of four years each and for presiding over a successful general election, which has just birthed an equally successful transfer of power.

While noting that expectations are very high as the new administration settles down to the serious business of governance, Gov Oyebanji urged Nigerians to be patient with the new President and his team as they implement their agenda to take Nigeria to a higher pedestal of development.

“I urge Nigerians, irrespective of their political, ethnic, and religious affiliations, to pray for the success of President Tinubu and support him in realising his dream of a prosperous Nigeria that will fully realise its potentials.

“The elections have come and gone, President Tinubu is now the father of the nation; he is not only a President of his political party or a section of the country but the President of the whole entity called Nigeria.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated competence as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, during which he was Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking and Currency, and during his stellar two-term tenure as the Governor of Lagos State, which has remained a reference point in governance in Nigeria.

“The government and people of Ekiti State wish our new President a very successful tenure of office, and we assure him of our readiness to partner with him to ensure a greater, stronger, more united, and prosperous Nigeria,” the Governor said.

