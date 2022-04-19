Tinubu, Osinbajo fear Buhari more than they fear God – Table Shaker

Popular Nigerian Table Shaker and self acclaimed Buhari Tormentor, Reno Omokri has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Ahmed Tinubu as slaves of President Buhari who would do anything to please their master.

In a post on Facebook, Omokri explained that both Tinubu and Osinbajo would do anything to please Buhari at the expense of the nation’s sanity.

He wrote:

I prefer to vote for Sheikh Nuhu Khalid, than vote for either Osinbajo or Tinubu. How could they openly see Nigerians being slaughtered like goats under Buhari, yet keep quiet because of their ambitions? Both Tinubu and Osinbajo fear Buhari more than they fear God!

Sheikh Khalid saw people dying, while Buhari did nothing, and he spoke, knowing he would be targeted. Osinbajo saw the same thing, and instead praised Buhari, while promised to continue securing Nigerians like Buhari. Tufiakwa! It is his father’s house that will be like that, not Nigeria!

