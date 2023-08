“Tinubu May Sacrifice You”, Daniel Bwala Tells FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said that President Bola Tinubu may be forced to sacrifice the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike if he goes ahead with his planned demolition of structures in the FCT.

The News Chronicle reports that Wike, upon assuming office on Monday, vowed to demolish houses illegally constructed within the nation’s capital, no matter whose property would be affected.

He said, “All those people who are distorting the master-plan of Abuja, too bad. If you know you have built where you are not supposed to build, it will go down.

“Be you a minister of anywhere, be you an ambassador, if you know you have developed where you were not supposed to develop, your house must go down. Those who have taken over the green areas to build, sorry, our parks must come back; the green areas must come back. If you hate green, you must hate yourself.”

Meanwhile, Bwala while reacting to the threat in a tweet on Monday, charged the minister to learn humility while on his job.

He tweeted: “Hello sir, in case you need a refresher course, the basic needs of the residents of the FCT are: affordable healthcare facilities; access to good education facilities; clean sports and recreational centres; an affordable transport services system; efficient and workable street lighting in the city centre and the suburbs; and finally, security.

“You came with a bullish and vendetta spirit, venting fire and brimstone about demolition and revocation of titles. Abuja is not Port Harcourt.

“If you create chaos in the city, you will jeopardize your principal’s interests, and he will be forced to sacrifice your job. You will learn humility on the job.”