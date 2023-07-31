Tinubu makes shocking revelation about Civil Service

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the Civil Service as the fulcrum for governance, whose vision and mission are predicated on the instrumentation of policies and progeammes that will enhance national economic and multi-dimensional growth.

He added that to march the expectations of the present Administration, which are very high, the Civil Service must up its reform initiatives.

The President, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, made this disclosure at the Rewards and Recognition Ceremony/Gala Nite marking the concluding activities of the 2023 Civil Service Week celebration.

Tinubu stated that this event is a social gathering to appreciate the uncommon, exemplary and commendable performances of deserving Civil Servants.

This annual ritual is, therefore, essential for the ongoing improvement in service delivery geared towards ensuring good governance, leading to rapid socio-economic development of our dear country, he said.

According to the President, ‘’the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) will require a fit-for-purpose African Public Administration to succeed,” which interrogates intra-African trade and productivity of the continent against the backdrop of the ambitious aspirations of Agenda 2063.

The President explained that this is what inspired the theme for this year’s Civil Service Week; “Digitalisation of Work Processes in the Public Service: A Gateway to Efficient Resource Utilization and National Development.” This, he said, is very apt and further concretises the cardinal role digital technology plays in today’s workspaces, especially, in evolving a capable Public Service.

’’The challenges we face today with governance, leaves no option for us to continue on the analogue front, that is why digitalization is a compelling choice we must make to move forward as a nation,” stated the President.

Earlier in her Opening Remarks, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, enjoined all Ministries, extra-Ministerial Agencies and Parastatal on the need to ensure that the Rewards and Recognition Scheme (R&RS) in the Civil Service are implemented in a timely, clear, transparent and inclusive manner, so as to achieve the purpose for which the it was instituted.

She reiterated that Scheme is a globally recognised and accepted practice, which has been institutionalised in the Federal Civil Service as one of the key deliverables of Pillar six (6) of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP 25) – Enhancing Value Proposition for Civil Servants (Staff Welfare).

Dr. Yemi-Esan, announced the three top prize as follows: the Star Prize of a Brand New 2022 JAC JS4 Luxury Model SUV won by Mrs. Juwon Olayiwola of the Federal Ministry of Education; a 2-Bedroom Semi-Detached Bungalow won by Mr. Nwachukwu of Service Welfare Office, OHCSF; and the 3rd price, a Plot of Land, allocated to Mrs. Chukweke Stella Oluchi, Office of the Secretary- to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

Some Permanent Secretaries and Directors were also presented with Letters of Commendation for outstanding performance in the implementation of the FCSSIP 25.

They are; the Permanent Secretaries, Federal Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Earnest Umakhihe, Finance, Budget and National Planning (Finance), Mr. Aliyu Ahmed, Water Resources, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, Science Technology and Innovation, Mr. James Sule, Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani and the Director, Information and Communication Technology-OHCSF, Mr. Adeniyi Dada.

The Head of Service highlighted the efforts by her Office in ensuring the welfare of Federal Civil Servants, in the realm of welfare, such as the provision of Affordable Housing, Agri-entrepreneurship Programme, Salary and Allowances, Group Life Insurance and the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) Programme and Cooperative Societies, in which over 6,000 Civil Servants had benefited from loans disbursement.

She further affirmed that Rewards and Recognitions can come in various forms, such as a Written Commendation, Verbal Praise or a Public Acknowledgment. In whatever form they take, employers/organisations should ensure that they are timely and transparent. It also serves as a morale boosting mechanism to galvanise employees to go the extra mile, innovate and achieve excellence. This Scheme, she disclosed, “is ever-evolving, fostering a positive and motivating work environment necessary for the success of any institution.‘’

“At the heart of such an environment lies an effective recognition and reward system that not only boosts employees’ morale but also enhances overall productivity and loyalty,”Dr. Yemi-Esan stated.

Earlier in his Remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, OHCSF, Alh. Mahmud Adams Kambari enumerated the objectives of the Rewards and Recognition Scheme (R&RS), as one of the key deliverables of the FCSSIP 25, to include: establishing a comprehensive and robust rewards system that will improve productivity, as well as attract, nurture, develop and retain outstanding officers in the Civil Service; serving as a motivational tool to bring out the best from all MDAs; enhancing personal development for career progression and embedding a performance driven reward system that will serve as an enabler for all other strands of effective people’s management, in an integrated fashion.

The Permanent Secretary also revealed that in the 2023 Recognition and Reward Ceremony, five (5) categories of awards were considered. They are: Presidential Distinguished Public Service Career Award; Presidential Civil Service Merit Award; Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Commendation Award; The Public Service Excellence Award.

He further informed the August gathering that the Officer with the highest score will be awarded the Presidential Distinguished Pubic Service Career Award. The second-best Awardee will receive the Presidential Public Service Merit Award, while the third-best awardee will receive the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Commendation Award. The fourth category of Awards, i.e., the Public Service Excellence Award, will be given to the remaining 29 awardees. For the Sports Achievements Award, the nominee with the highest number of medals was considered.

Finally, the Award and Gala Nite was graced by well-meaning Nigerians from by the public and private sectors of the society.