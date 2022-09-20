Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has averred that the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress for the 2023 election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not physically fit to rule Nigeria.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai posited that the former Lagos State Governor is “shaking” and should not be allowed to become the nation’s leader.

In the same vein, Ossai stated that the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi does not have the qualities to rule the nation.

Mocking Peter Obi, Ossai stated that he could not fix insecurity in Anambra but wants to fix Nigeria.

He wrote:

Peter Obi couldn’t fix insecurity in Anambra but wants to fix Nigeria.

Tinubu who is shaking and couldn’t protect Nigeria youths from being killed at Lekki wants to be Nigeria’s President.