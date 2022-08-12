Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has averred that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 presidential election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a religious bigot who would inflict pains on Nigerians if elected.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai argued that Tinubu lacks the capacity to rule Nigeria, adding that the former Lagos governor does not have solutions to the numerous problems rocking the nation.

He wrote

Tinubu brought pains to Nigerians through Buhari

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Nigerians must not consider voting for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress because of the pains we are currently experiencing as a result of bad governance.

We should not forget the President Buhari administration was sold to us by Tinubu and today both the rich and poor are complaining.

We can’t afford to have pains again and that is why we must elect credible and tested president come 2023 .

Tinubu doesn’t have intelligent solution to the country’s problems and lack the competency of being our president.

Electing Tinubu is like bringing more suffering to Nigerians.

Those supporting Tinubu knows with in them that Tinubu is not capable of solving Nigeria Problems and they know Tinubu is a tribal bigot, religious bigotry and a power drunk individual.