Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has averred that the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will drag the nation backward if elected president.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai said Tinubu is a bad product, adding that he does not have the capacity to lead Nigeria.

He wrote:

2023: Tinubu will take us backward

As a Nigerian, I am concerned about the development of my dear country and the kind of leaders that should be elected come 2023.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a bad product that is capable of taking our country backward.

I have carefully analyzed the good and bad side of Tinubu and I know so much about his incompetency , unfairness and he is not trustworthy.

Electing Tinubu as president of our beloved country is like taking Nigeria 100 years backward.

Nigerians must say no to Tinubu desperation of becoming Nigeria President.

If truly we believe in a better Nigeria , then we must not think of electing Tinubu as our president.

Tinubu doesn’t believe in the Unity of Nigeria and as such can’t be out president.

He does not represent the future and he is not fit to be a president.

Tinubu candidature is unproductive and will attract more poverty to Nigeria.

He doesn’t have the leadership qualities of leading us as people.