Politics in Nigeria is not a cup of moi-moi. It is not Akamu, neither is it some kind of Agidi. It is a serious business, full of intrigues, power play, voodism, “otumokpo”, callous personality redesigning and maligning of ancestry roots.

It is a battle of full option, nothing is left undug. Firing from all cylinders is one technique that is most operational in this game.

Shame him if you can, bring him down with whatever storyline you can invent , make it believable even when it never existed.

Only the lion hearted gets into this ring, expects anything, surprised at nothing, embrassed not in the least by any gist and of course ready to fire back in equal measure without being down, dusted and discouraged.

The news of Sen. TINUBU’ urinary tract losing its muscles is all over, trending the length and breath of the social media.

To some , he urinated on his multi million naira Agbada fabric while others felt he was soaked by the invisible moisture caused by the reaction of the two chemicals in his expensive agbada and the high-class settee he sat on.

Obviously there was a broad mark around his lower region, but what caused such liquid shade ,only God knows.

Those who thought it was photoshoped ,should watch the video again. Could it be a computer manipulation to discredit and embarrass him?

What cannot be done for cheap political scores in Nigeria political circle does not exist.

To Tinubu and every other person that would want to throw their hat in this 2023 political ring, the game just begun.

In the days, weeks and months ahead, Tinubu’ handlers, in addition to the unanswered questions of how he made his money and how old he is , would be saddled with the responsibility to explain to Nigerians what happened to their principal’ lower region Agbada.

For the opposition, “The foremost APC Chieftain and presidential aspirant, loses his urinary muscles, pees publicly on his fabric” would sure be their next campaign bow and arrows.

Stay clear from the game if you are lilly livered. The game is not for the weak at heart. E-shock you!!