Tinubu, Akpabio will take Nigeria to next level – Yari

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has been described as a listening and selfless leader, who has all it takes to lead the 10th Senate, to deliver on its promises to Nigerians.

Speaking at the unveiling of a book written by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele on Tuesday in Abuja, former Governor of Zamfara State and former aspirant for the office of the President of the 10th Senate, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, said, “we are all very proud of the current leadership of the National Assembly, led by Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“He is a listening leader and with how he handled the sitting of today, by rulling against his position on an issue, is a clear demonstration of quality leadership, he declared.”

According to Yari, “with his disposition today and his relationship with President Bola Tinubu, they will take both take Nigeria to the next level. The Senate is united behind him and together we will take Nigeria to the promise land”.