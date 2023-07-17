Time For Nigeria To Take Workplace Violence Prevention And Intervention Seriously

It is not unheard of in Nigeria for housekeepers, or other types of domestic workers to be the ones who are responsible for the death of their employers. On the other hand, it is not unheard of for supervisors to victimize low-income males and to abuse educated as well as uneducated women in the workplace. This type of behavior is widespread.

As reported by the Nigerian press: “Employee murders Employer because of N63,000” (2017), “Man allegedly kills boss, mother two days after employment” (2019), “How I was slapped by my superior, aggrieved immigration officer petitions police” (2019), “Nigerian senator pleads for forgiveness after getting caught on video slapping female shop assistant” (2019), “Abuja nurses demand sanction against doctor for slapping colleague” (2022), “Lagos hotel staff sentenced to death for killing employer, manager” (2023), “How Lawyer Assaulted Court Clerk Over Adjournment Date’(2023). “Domestic worker kills employer with pestle in Anambra” (2023) and “They Refused to Increase My Salary So I Killed Them” (2023).

As the number of high-educated women, low-educated women, and low-income male victims of workplace violence continues to rise, it is now common knowledge that action must be taken to reduce the number of Nigerian domestic workers who murder their employers and abuses against women and low-end male workers.

Little is said or done to stop these disturbances, despite the huge number of high- and low-income female victims of workplace violence in Nigeria, and the number of domestic staff who have been killed by their bosses.

Numerous women of varying levels of education and economic status, as well as men of low socioeconomic status, are especially victims of workplace violence in Nigeria, but their stories are rarely heard and no real solutions are ever offered.

Any incident involving physical violence, harassment, intimidation, or other forms of threatening, disruptive behavior that results in death or serious injury while on the job or in a work-related situation is considered workplace violence. Meanwhile, the widespread yet rarely spoken problem of workplace bullying, defined as any form of intentionally hurtful or humiliating conduct toward an employee in the workplace, continues. Harassment can take many forms, such as speaking negatively about someone, making fun of them, or making fun of their appearance, abilities, or personal characteristics; acting in a way that is disrespectful, discriminatory, or harassing; or purposefully excluding them from group activities, team projects, or important discussions.

Let’s look at the issue of violence in the home and the associated behaviors. Most Nigerian families have at least one domestic worker. Housekeepers, caterers, child care workers, and people who care for the elderly are indispensable to modern society. However, tragically, there have been instances where domestic workers have attacked their bosses, sometimes even fatally.

Worldwide, women with higher levels of education are more likely to report violent or abusive incidents in the workplace. However, in developing societies like Nigeria, educated women may face barriers or reluctance in reporting such incidents due to cultural, societal, or organizational factors.

Mistreatment in the workplace has a long history, especially among domestic workers (some of whom are teenagers), women of all socioeconomic backgrounds, and low-income men, and can lead to increased feelings of anger, depression, anxiety, burnout, low life satisfaction, psychological distress, and in some cases, even violent and criminal intent on the part of the domestic worker or the superior worker.

Excessive workload, long working hours, tight deadlines, and a lack of support can all contribute to high levels of job-related stress, which in turn can lead to frustration, anger, vengeance ,and an increased risk of aggressive behavior in the workplace.

A higher probability of violence among employees has been linked to a toxic or hostile work environment and an organizational culture that tolerates or encourages aggression, bullying, or harassment to continue.

Workplace violence can result from a wide variety of interpersonal issues, including but not limited to personal enmity; differences in values, views, and personalities; and unsolved disputes. Dissatisfied workers are more likely to act violently if they believe they have been treated unfairly and could result to criminal poisoning and threat and fatal activities.

An employee’s stress and irritation levels may rise to the point of violence if they are experiencing financial issues such as a rejection or delay in salary, a dispute over salary, or general economic instability.

Misuse of drugs or alcohol in the workplace by the ordinary worker and professionals can lead to lowered inhibitions, poor decision making, and even aggressive or violent conduct. Another issue is theft committed on purpose with the intent to cause extensive damage; this is a form of workplace violence commonly committed by angered workers.

Many people in the workforce and the professional community suffer from untreated or undiagnosed mental health illnesses like depression, anxiety disorders, or personality disorders, making them more vulnerable to aggressive outbursts or violent acts.

What can be done about these disturbing acts? Conflict resolution training could teach people less harmful ways of expressing anger and resolving disagreements.

There must be strict enforcement of labor rules that protect domestic employees from violence in the workplace. See to it that these regulations safeguard employees’ rights, offer channels for reporting wrongdoing, and set reasonable consequences for offenders.

Educating the public, employers, and domestic workers on the effects of occupational violence and the employees’ rights to be safe from it.

Worker rights should be protected, and employers should be encouraged to provide fair employment contracts that spell out the employee’s and employer’s obligations and entitlements in detail. It is imperative that businesses uphold these agreements and furnish risk-free workplaces for their employees.

It’s past time for domestic employment to have its own set of regulations outlining minimum requirements for treatment, safety, and pay. Put in place labor inspections and strict fines to ensure compliance is being strictly enforced.

Avoid unreasonable actions by making sure domestic employees have access to legal aid and support services when they are subjected to working pressures and misuse.

Employers, including “ogas” and “madams,” as well as anybody else with domestic workers, should shoulder the burden of ensuring a safe and courteous workplace for their employees.

Employees, managers, and professionals all need to be educated through training programs on how to identify and respond to workplace violence, including sexual harassment and assault.

Justice, support, and resources must be made available to victims of workplace abuse, especially women. Foster strategies that put survivors’ protection, health, and rehabilitation first.

Establishing a substance abuse policy that details the organization’s perspective on the issue, along with associated expectations, punishments, and support options, is important in professional and work environments.

Think about having all potential employees undergo drug testing before being hired, and then periodically thereafter. This can aid in the identification of those who may be in need of support and allow for early intervention.

In my opinion, ‘bigmen’ or ogas, madams, and anyone who want domestic employees in their homes should spend some money conducting thorough background investigations, including checking identity, previous work experience, and references. This procedure has the potential to save their lives by weeding out dangerous candidates for the role of housekeeper.

Pay attention to the domestic worker’s communication skills and temperament throughout the interview process and hire them through a reliable agency with its own screening procedures rather than a random household in a rural area. Get in touch with the domestic worker’s references to learn more about their work ethic, reliability, and demeanor on the job.

Implementing psychological testing by a qualified and honest psychologist during the hiring process can help assess an applicant’s mental well-being, emotional stability, and suitability for the job, but it should not be mandatory and should be based on a request for consent to prioritize safety and well-being a resident owner and their families when hiring domestic workers. Evaluations of one’s personality, judgment, or intelligence could fall under this category. They are useful for gaining understanding of a person’s personality, coping mechanisms under pressure, social abilities, and aggressive tendencies.

Professional work environments, like any other type of workplace, require the establishment of clear expectations to ensure that all employees are aware of what is always expected of them. Spread the word about how everyone should conduct themselves in a professional and courteous manner.

As violent conduct can often be a symptom of deeper problems including stress, personal troubles, or mental health, it is important to offer help and services to those in need. To aid the individual in addressing and managing their behavior, you may want to provide them with resources like therapy or an employee assistance program, especially in a professional context.

Governments, employers, employees, and civil society organizations must work together to combat workplace violence. No cultural or traditional norms should be used as an excuse to act aggressively against another human being, so let’s put an end to workplace violence in all its forms, including that perpetrated by employees, bosses, and professionals. Women of all classes and low-end workers have suffered greatly as a result of workplace violence.

Within Nigeria culture aggressors and bullies in workplaces are often known to beg or ask for forgiveness okay fine, seeking forgiveness is often encouraged however, it’s essential to recognize that workplace violence is a serious issue that can have lasting physical, emotional, and psychological effects on the victim ,in addition to instituting internal disciplinary measures at work involve police report followed by a clean investigation and legal recourse is necessary in order to hold the perpetrator accountable and ensure justice.

Jos5930458@aol.com