Thunderstorm Guide: Stay Safe from Lightning Strikes!

It’s the rainy season already, which means we will likely see several thunderstorms across Nigeria. Therefore, it is important that we have a guide on what to do and what not to do during rainy and stormy weather conditions.

According to the U.S. Weather Service, a thunderclap happens when lightning strikes, heating the air around the bolt to as high as 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 5 times hotter than the sun’s service. Immediately after the flash, the air cools and contracts rapidly. This rapid expansion and contraction create the sound wave that we hear as thunder.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) warned that in areas where thunderstorms are expected, strong winds are likely to precede the rainfall. Consequently, trees, electric poles, unsecured objects, and weak buildings may be at risk of falling, and individuals may be in danger of being struck by lightning.

The U.S. Weather Service also advised that you can calculate the distance between you and lightning, however, this was to be done from a safe place so you won’t be struck. This was done by counting the number of seconds between the flash of lightning and the sound of thunder and then dividing by 5 with five seconds equaling 1 mile, 15 seconds equaling 3 miles, and zero seconds very close. Lightning-related injuries and deaths in Nigeria are alarmingly high, with estimates suggesting up to 500 deaths per year. Many cases go unreported due to a lack of awareness of reporting procedures or social stigma. To prevent being struck by lightning, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises;

It is best to avoid all water during a thunderstorm. Avoid showering, bathing, washing dishes, or washing hands, as lightning can travel through plumbing.

It is important to stay away from porches, balconies, windows, doors, and direct contact with concrete floors or walls.

During the event of a thunderstorm, do not use anything connected to an electrical outlet, such as computers or other electronics. If you are caught outside, avoid direct body contact with the ground because lightning causes electric currents along the top of the ground that can be deadly even more than 100 feet away.

Get inside a safe location as no place outside is safe as being near or under tall trees, increases your risk of being struck by lightning. However, if no safe shelters are in sight, crouch down in a ball-like position: put your feet together, squat low, tuck your head, and cover your ears.