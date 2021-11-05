Former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje, was on Friday blocked from entering the state by thugs and miscreants.

According to reports, the former Governor of Gombe State had left Abuja on Friday morning for personal engagement only to encounter thugs who were already waiting for him.

They set up a bonfire in protest as Goje was about to enter the city centre around the International Conference Center on Bauchi-Gombe road.

While speaking with newsmen, Senator Goje’s aide, Mrs. Lilian Nwori, said they were suspected political thugs sponsored by some elements who have eyes on the 2023 general election.