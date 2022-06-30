THROWBACK: In 2002 Puma designed a similar sleeveless shirt for Cameroon despite being banned from FIFA

Cameroon’s men National team also known as Indomitable Lions were notorious for their iconic sleeveless shirts in 2002. They won the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations edition using the sleeveless kits. Indomitable Lions defended the title, having won the previous edition in 2000.

The kits which comprise Yellow socks, red shorts and a sleeveless green top were described to be a vest and not a shirt by FIFA.

Cameroon used the iconic sleeveless shirt all through the 2002 AFCON and was informed by FIFA that the sleeveless shirt would not be allowed during the World Cup.

FIFA spokesperson Keith Cooper said at the time that the kit was rejected because “they’re not shirts, they’re vests.”

“You can always expect something different from Cameroon, not only in terms of their shirts,” in a half-compliment half-jibe towards the Kings of Africa.

The ban meant that Puma would have to make a unique design for the Cameroon National team, while the entire world was expecting something different from Puma instead of merely stitched on black sleeves, allowing it to still have the appearance of a vest. The greenish appearance was lit up with a touch of blue and a bit of fluorescent yellow tone.

In 2018 Puma and the Cameroon National team parted ways after 20 years.

FECAFOOT Acting President, Seydou Mbombouo Njoya said:

“Following a 20-year partnership that has provided several iconic looks for the Indomitable Lions, news has broken that PUMA will no longer be the kit supplier for Cameroon. PUMA have supplied Cameroon’s kits since 1998, but with the deal expiring at the end of 2018 negotiations to extend the deal have broken down.”