Saturday, July 2, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
THROWBACK: In 2002 Puma designed a similar sleeveless shirt for Cameroon despite being banned from FIFA

THROWBACK: In 2002 Puma designed a similar sleeveless shirt for Cameroon despite being banned from FIFA

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

Cameroon’s men National team also known as Indomitable Lions were notorious for their iconic sleeveless shirts in 2002. They won the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations edition using the sleeveless kits. Indomitable Lions defended the title, having won the previous edition in 2000.

The kits which comprise Yellow socks, red shorts and a sleeveless green top were described to be a vest and not a shirt by FIFA.

Cameroon used the iconic sleeveless shirt all through the 2002 AFCON and was informed by FIFA that the sleeveless shirt would not be allowed during the World Cup.

FIFA spokesperson Keith Cooper said at the time that the kit was rejected because “they’re not shirts, they’re vests.”

“You can always expect something different from Cameroon, not only in terms of their shirts,” in a half-compliment half-jibe towards the Kings of Africa.

The ban meant that Puma would have to make a unique design for the Cameroon National team, while the entire world was expecting something different from Puma instead of merely stitched on black sleeves, allowing it to still have the appearance of a vest. The greenish appearance was lit up with a touch of blue and a bit of fluorescent yellow tone.

In 2018 Puma and the Cameroon National team parted ways after 20 years.

FECAFOOT Acting President, Seydou Mbombouo Njoya said:

“Following a 20-year partnership that has provided several iconic looks for the Indomitable Lions, news has broken that PUMA will no longer be the kit supplier for Cameroon. PUMA have supplied Cameroon’s kits since 1998, but with the deal expiring at the end of 2018 negotiations to extend the deal have broken down.”

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle