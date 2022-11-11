According to multiple sources, three people have been killed in a collapse of a section of Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta state yesterday Thursday. Nothing has been proven as to the cause of the collapse.

According to Punch, the Stadium was under construction as it will be used to host the Sports National Festival this year. It was said that Sports minister Sunday had visited the stadium ahead of its preparation to host this year’s festival.

According to Sahara reporters, the collapse was a result of rush work. Sahara said Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited are the company working on the Stadium.

According to a government official who pleaded to be kept Anonymous:

“The collapse is a result of the rush by the contractor, leading to a substandard job just to beat the deadline given to him for the completion of the job before the commencement of the sports festival billed for November 28, 2022.

“Actually, it’s an ironwork that was being carried out. It’s the roofing of the indoor sports hall under construction at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba. Some iron works were not properly done to standard, leading to the collapse.”