The trio of Salmanu Muhammad, Sani Haruna and Kabiru Muhammad have been charged before Chief Magistrate Court 1, Birnin Kebbi for stealing aluminium conductor, property of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, worth over two million, one hundred and twenty six thousand naira.

The suspected vandals were apprehended by some community members at ‘Yar Magajiya Village in Ribah local government area of Zuru Emirate with about 4800 metres of aluminium conductor and were later handed over to the Nigerian Police, Zuru Division.

The Divisional Police Office, Zuru later transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Police Headquarters in Birnin Kebbi were further investigations established prima facie case against the suspects.

The suspects were remanded in correctional centre till April 26, 2023 for further hearing.