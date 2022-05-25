“And a servant of the Lord must not quarrel but be gentle to all, able to teach, patient, in humility correcting those who are in opposition, if God perhaps will grant them repentance, so that they may know the truth, and that they may come to their senses and escape the snare of the devil, having been taken captive by him to do his will.” 2 Timothy 2:24-26

We know that people will turn against us because of our belief in and relationship with Jesus. He told us to expect it. We believe His Word, and, with the help of the Holy Spirit, we live our lives for Him, loving what He loves, hating what He hates.

The hardest of relationships are those within our own family. There are three roads:

Some turn away and run. I believe it is because of some rejection that they feel in their own lives. The rejected reject. We pray that their eyes will be opened and see that we love them and miss them terribly.

Some are pleasant, remain in our lives but will not talk with us of anything other than surface events. No deep relationship can ever develop here. We want so badly to be close to them. They limit life so much.

And then there are those who do not agree with us at all, but they are mature enough and wise enough to say, “Ok, I love you anyway, even though we don’t agree.”

Prayer:

“Lord, open the eyes of our family members to your glory. Please grant them repentance and acknowledgement of the truth so that they can recover themselves from the snare of the devil.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

I was one of the first group. If I just blocked them out of my life maybe they would go away. They didn’t. Not understanding the conviction of the Holy Spirit, I (wrongly) thought that my Christian parents were “condemning” me and “judging” me. They were always in the way of what I wanted to do, always not approving of my (sinful) lifestyle.

I thought that I was so much more modern, free, intelligent and open-minded than they were, because I could not see the glorious light of the Gospel of Jesus. I could not see His Kingdom; I was literally blind to it, blinded by the god of this world.

