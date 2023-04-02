A troubled Nigerian man has revealed that his wife’s attitude of monitoring all that he does, is beginning to get him irritated.

In a post shared on Facebook by social influencer Fegor Chime, the man who preferred anonymity said his wife is fond of monitoring every call that comes into his phone.

He, however, admitted that his wife was doing that even before they got married.

The man, who is seeking advice from his online in-laws, said his wife’s attitude is pushing him away from his home.

He wrote:

I got married last year December 2022 before I got married my fiancee always wanted to checkmate who ever that calls me , so for the sake of peace to reign I allowed her do anything she wants, to the extent she has my Facebook account and even monitor my calls, I thought after wedding all this will stop but no. No woman dares to call me without my wife suspecting that I’m dating the person. I’m really getting tired of the too much nagging and her attitude is beginning to push me away from home pls advice me, thank U Mummy and God bless you