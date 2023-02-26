Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested three persons for being in possession of several permanent voter cards.

One of the suspects, Afekhana Esther, was arrested at Ward 1, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ikpoba Okha, Benin City with 20 PVC belonging to different people.

She claimed that the cards were handed over to her by the duo of Comfort Muoneke, a 73-year-old woman and Segun Osaimokhai.

The commission said the suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is completed.

2 total views, 2 views today