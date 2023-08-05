Threads to Receive Major Update with Web Search Function

In an exciting announcement, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, shared that Threads, a Twitter competitor, is set to receive a significant update soon. The forthcoming update will bring a much-awaited search function accessible via the web, and it is expected to be rolled out within the next few weeks.

Praising Threads’ community and its promising trajectory, Zuckerberg expressed his belief in the app’s potential to become a vibrant, long-term platform. Although the current version of Threads includes a limited search function limited to finding other users, the upcoming update will offer a more elaborate search feature akin to X’s (formerly Twitter) capabilities, allowing users to search for posts and explore trending topics.

Threads has garnered massive attention since its launch, becoming the fastest app to achieve 100 million downloads. Many users, dissatisfied with Elon Musk’s management of Twitter, flocked to Threads, along with regular Instagram users. Despite being in competition with Musk’s platform, Threads aims to catch up and enhance user experience by introducing direct messaging (DMs) to facilitate seamless communication between friends and followers.

Looking ahead, Zuckerberg expressed his optimism about Threads’ future during Meta’s recent earnings call. Developed by a dedicated small team, the app will not be monetized until it achieves substantial growth and establishes a solid presence in the market.