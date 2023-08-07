Threads Enhances User Experience with New Liked Posts Feature

Threads, the text-oriented application from Meta, is introducing a fresh capability allowing users to view their favored posts. This innovative attribute has been undergoing testing on the Android beta platform and is now being progressively rolled out to all users.

To locate their liked posts, users can navigate to Settings > Your Likes, which can be accessed from the profile page. In contrast, the method of accessing likes on Twitter (now X) involves a distinct “Likes” tab on the user’s profile.

Within the Threads app Settings menu, an additional option now appears, granting access to liked posts.

Besides the feature that enables the viewing of liked posts, Meta has also unveiled a new option for media upload quality. This option can be found in Settings > Account > Media quality and permits the uploading of images and videos in higher resolution.

Furthermore, Threads now provides users with the ability to arrange their list of followers based on criteria such as ‘Latest first’ and ‘Earlier first’. To access the following list, users should head to their profile, click on the followers’ facepile beneath the bio, and then proceed to the ‘Following’ section.

While these updates may be considered as convenient enhancements to the app, Mark Zuckerberg hinted in the preceding week that highly requested features like post search and a web version will be introduced in the upcoming weeks.

Having launched recently, Threads enjoyed a remarkable initiation, attracting 100 million users within its initial five days of release. Nevertheless, data from various analytics firms has indicated a decline in the app’s usage over time.