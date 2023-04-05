Bayern Munich was eliminated from the DFB Pokal by Freiburg last night. The Bundesliga giant was beaten by a 2-1 score in the tie. Last night ended Bayern’s 13 games unbeaten streak against Freiburg in all competitions, and they failed to progress to the semi-finals for the first time after qualifying for 11 times in a roll.

Dayot Upamecano scored Bayern’s first goal in the 19th minute of the game, Hofler reacted levelling the game to 1-1 which was the first half result. Holer in the added minute of 5 scored Freiburg’s winning goal that sent Bayern out of the competition.

Thomas Tuchel described the game as a disappointing one:

“Obviously, it’s a huge disappointment. I don’t know if it’s deserved, but that doesn’t matter at the end of the day. There were phases in the game where we were good or even very good, but perhaps we lacked that cutting edge in front of goal. We didn’t land our passes in the final third. Now we have to take in what’s happened. It’ll take a while to sink in, but we have to digest it and learn our lessons.”

Freiburg head coach said he’s delighted about the win:

“I’m obviously delighted we won. We needed a bit of luck. We played with passion and defended well. Our positional play was very good. One goal decided it in the second half. In the end, you just need luck to win here.”