The German Cup is a tournament where all professional clubs in the country participate. It is easy to find out today football prediction for its matches on the sports statistics website.

In the 2013/2014 edition, Bayern Munich once again became triumphant. It was the team’s 17th victory in the national cup for the team. One of the main heroes of the Munich players’ successful performance was Thomas Muller, who scored eight times over the course of the tournament.

It is remarkable that the German scored not only in the early stages. He also distinguished himself in the semifinals and in the decisive game against “Borussia Dortmund”. By the way, today you can also study prediction for football matches with its participation on a verified website.

Thomas was really good that season, not only creating chances for his partners, but also regularly finishing attacks.

In the 2013/2014 campaign, Muller was used in a new role. Manager Pep Guardiola moved him closer to the attacking group, and it paid off massively. As a result, the German played well and, most importantly, helped his team win the coveted trophy.

Why did Muller win the scoring race?

Bayern is the traditional favorite in all German competitions. Therefore, in every game the Munich side dominated, both creating and converting a plethora of chances. You can watch today live socer game involving the Munich club on the sports statistics website.

Returning to Muller’s achievement, it was possible due to:

The player’s determination to fight. He was always looking for a moment for himself and regularly tried to shoot. This brought its benefits. A good chemistry of the player with other Bayern players. For example, with Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Mario Mandžukić and others. Thanks to this, Müller and his partners were often able to create combinations that Thomas completed with accurate shots. The ability to make a breakthrough at the right time. Thanks to his experience, the player often found himself in a better position compared to his rivals.

Despite the fact that Muller’s Bayern had already won the DFB-Pokal several times before, in the 2013/2014 season both the player himself and his partners were full of motivation. Therefore, they gave their all in every game. As a result, the opponents had virtually no chances. Thomas was able not just to win the Cup, but also to win an individual award.

And if you are interested in Bayern today, you can follow live soccer in its performance on the sports statistics website. All matches involving the Munich club are covered here. And the focus of attention is not only cup meetings, but also confrontations in other tournaments.