Bayerrn Munich were forced to a 1-1 draw last night by Union Berlin. A back to back draw has forced the defending Champions to drop points as they now sit on the 3rd position in the Bundesliga log. Joshua Kimmich leveled Beckers’ goal in 15 minutes to salvage a point for the visitors.

Julian Nagelsmann’s answers to media questions at his post-match press conference on Saturday evening were conspicuously short and to the point. It was another clear indication that the FC Bayern head coach has not – to put it mildly – been in better moods.

“I always want to win, that’s why I’m tense,” he explained to those present. In his opinion, the 1-1 draw with Union Berlin was “what both teams deserved” – not that anyone in the FCB camp was happy with the result.

Time and again, the record champions attacked the Union goal, but too often the well-drilled Berliners managed to keep Bayern at bay. Union are now unbeaten in 12 Bundesliga games. Thomas Müller was not alone when he observed: “It’s not by chance that they’re right up there in league.”

It quickly became apparent why Bayern could not add to Joshua Kimmich’s goal (15′), which had cancelled out Sheraldo Becker’s opener (12′). The post-match consensus was that, despite presentable opportunities, Bayern lacked that added bit of energy needed for the win.

“We were closer to winning [than Union], especially in the second half. Unfortunately, our energy levels weren’t at the same level as the last game, but that happens. Union defended with real heart. In the first half we had two huge chances, in the second half we had two great chances that we didn’t take,” Nagelsmann noted.

THOMAS MULLER MADE HISTORY:

Thomas Muller last night made history, after replacing Jamal Musiala after 62 minutes, Müller became FC Bayern’s record appearance-maker since their promotion to the Bundesliga in 1965. Having already equalled CEO Oliver Kahn’s 632 games in the 5-0 cup win against Viktoria Köln in midweek, Müller has now usurped ‘The Titan’ in the record books. Müller played his very first competitive match for FCB’s first team on 15 August 2008, against Hamburger SV.